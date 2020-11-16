TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Peloton Alleges NordicTrack Maker Stole Trade Secrets

Peloton filed a complaint alleging NordicTrack stole its advertising campaign ideas.
Author:
Publish date:

Peloton  (PTON) - Get Report filed a complaint under seal in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware against NordicTrack bike maker Icon Health & Fitness alleging the company stole trade secrets. 

The complaint was part of the legal fight between the two fitness equipment companies that has escalated in recent months. 

Peloton filed the complaint "based on Icon's fraudulent campaign to improperly acquire Peloton's trade secret advertising plans by soliciting the disclosures" from its advertising agency, according to Peloton's request for permission to file under seal, reported Bloomberg. 

Peloton said that it will file a redacted public version of the complaint within seven days. 

Last month, Icon Health filed a lawsuit against Peloton saying that the company infringed on a patent for a swiveling touchscreen and the ability to automatically switch resistance levels during classes. 

Peloton sued Icon in May, claiming that the company copied its patented feature for making prerecorded online classes seem live.

Peloton said at the time that Icon “attempted to free ride off Peloton’s innovative technology.” Icon had previously sued Peloton when its first bike was launched and again when Peloton launched its first treadmill.

Peloton shares were down 1% to $99.84 in afternoon trading on Monday.

Jim Cramer Katherine Ross Lead
JIM CRAMER

Bullish on Moderna Vaccine News? Jim Cramer's Biggest Worry

HBO MAX
INVESTING

HBO Max Is Coming to Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablets

Disney+ Pulling In About a Million New Subscribers a Day - Report
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Hold Disney and Facebook

23 Philadelphia sh
INVESTING

Philadelphia Sets Second Lockdown, Bars In-Office Work, Holiday Parties

The Home Depot Lead
INVESTING

Trading Home Depot After Its $8 Billion Buy of HD Supply

Trade-Ideas: Texas Instruments (TXN) Is Today's Post-Market Leader Stock
MARKETS

Dow and S&P 500 Set Closing Records on Moderna Vaccine Optimism

An employee of SinoVac works in a lab at a factory producing its SARS CoV-2 Vaccine for COVID-19 named CoronaVac in Beijing on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo: AP
INVESTING

Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Latest Updates: Moderna, Inovio

Jay Clayton
INVESTING

SEC Chair Jay Clayton Will Step Down at the End of 2020