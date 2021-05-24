Peloton Plans to Build First U.S. Factory in Ohio

Peloton says it expects to break ground on the facility this summer.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report said Monday that it plans to build its first U.S. factory in Troy Township in Wood County, Ohio.

Shares of the New York fitness equipment maker were down 1.8% to $99.04 on Monday.

Peloton said it expects to break ground on the facility, called Peloton Output Park, this summer and the factory will begin making Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Peloton Tread starting in 2023.

The company said it will commit $400 million to the facility, which will sit on more than 200 acres and have more than 1 million square feet of space. It is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs.

"While we will continue to invest in our Asian manufacturing footprint as well as our existing facilities in the U.S. via our Precor sites," CEO and co-founder John Foley said in a statement, "the new Peloton Output Park gives us a massive strategic lever to make sure we have capacity, quality, and economies of scale in our bike and tread product lines, to support our continued growth for years and years to come."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that "the pandemic has demonstrated the need to on-shore manufacturing and rebuild supply chains, and Peloton's decision to build its first North American manufacturing facility in Ohio is a great example of an American company stepping up and leading that effort."

In April, Peloton had one of its popular treadmills slapped with an urgent safety warning after a child died and dozens more were injured.

Earlier this month, Bank of America analyst Justin Post downgraded Peloton to neutral from buy and lowered his one-year price target to $100 from $150.

Peloton also reported better-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter results in May as connected-fitness revenue surged.