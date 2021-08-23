Peloton Stock Slips on Oppenheimer Price Target Cut Ahead of Earnings

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report slipped Monday after an Oppenheimer analyst slashed his price target to $140 from $150 days before the connected fitness company is scheduled to report earnings.

Shares of the New York company were down 1.7% to $106.20 on Monday.

Stocks Extend Gains Ahead of Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Retreat; Pfizer Rises

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein kept his outperform rating on Peloton saying in an investors note that third-party data suggest a slowdown in June/July product deliveries and connected-fitness subscriber growth.

Helfstein said that outgoing visits to the San Francisco commerce platform Affirm Holdings (AFRM) - Get Report, which many people use to finance bikes and treadmills, have an 88% correlation to deliveries.

The analyst said outgoing visits fell 38% quarter over quarter and were down 33% from June to July, while visits to member subdomains were flat quarter-over-quarter and up 3% from June to July.

Peloton is scheduled to release fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.

"We believe Peloton is redefining fitness, based on its convenience and relative value vs. other premium offerings," Helfstein said in a research note.

Helfstein said that while he believes Peloton will meet the quarterly connected fitness subscription expectations on shorter delivery times, he now expects full year 2022 guidance to be more conservative, and below consensus expectations, especially with the delayed Tread re-launch slated for September.

"PTON has effectively shutdown marketing campaigns for Tread products with our expectations that they will likely resume a couple weeks ahead of official launch," he said.

In May, Peloton announced a recall of its Tread+ treadmills following the death of a child. The regular Tread was recalled due to issues with the touchscreen detaching.

On Friday, MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni raised his price target on Peloton to $130 from $110, while keeping a buy rating on the shares.

He contended that innovation and execution at Peloton continue to improve on the heels of a flurry of recent positive developments , including the Precor acquisition, corporate wellness program expansion, and Australia launch.

Last month, Peloton said it said it was teaming up with UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report to provide UnitedHealthcare members with access to Peloton classes at no additional cost.



