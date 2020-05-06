Peloton stock is rising in after-hours trading after reporting a sales surge during the coronavirus pandemic despite a third-quarter loss.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report shares rose after hours as the provider of home gym-equipment and services reported a wider fiscal-third-quarter loss on stronger-than-expected 66% higher revenue.

For the quarter ended March 31 Peloton reported its net loss widened to $55.6 million from $38.6 million in the year-earlier quarter.

The per-share loss narrowed to 20 cents from $1.76 as shares outstanding rose to nearly 281 million from 22 million. Peloton went public last September.

Revenue reached $524.6 million from $316.7 million.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the New York company to report a net loss of 18 cents a share on revenue of $488.5 million.

The company raised its full-year revenue guidance for a second time this year, to between $1.72 billion and $1.74 billion, representing 89% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

In February, Peloton raised its internal fiscal-year revenue guidance to between $1.53 billion and $1.55 billion from a prior view of $1.48 billion at the midpoint.

Peloton ended the quarter with more than 886,000 connected fitness subscribers, a near doubling from a year earlier.

For the fiscal year, the company now expects to have between 1.04 million and 1.05 million connected fitness subscribers, more than double the year-ago figure.

The company ended the third quarter with $1.4 billion of cash, equivalents and marketable securities, triple the year-earlier figure.

At last check Peloton shares were trading up 4.4% at $39.72. They closed the regular Wednesday trading session up 5% at $38.03.

Peloton's stock received a boost Tuesday after analysts at Bank of America lifted their price target to $41 from $36 per share. The price target represented a more than 15% premium over its previous trading price.