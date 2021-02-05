Peloton, Johnson & Johnson, Snap - Friday's Premarket Movers

Stock futures were rising Friday after the S&P 500 on Thursday set a record.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. Peloton PTON | Down 6.5%

Shares of Peloton (PTON) - Get Report dropped after the connected-fitness-equipment maker warned that delivery to customers will continue to be a challenge.

Peloton swung to earnings of 18 cents a share. Revenue exceeded $1 billion, double the analyst consensus forecast.

The company said it would invest more than $100 million in air freight and expedited ocean freight over the next six months to improve delivery times.

2. Ford F | Up 4.2%

Shares of Ford (F) - Get Report rose after the automaker said it planned to spend $29 billion on electric and autonomous vehicles. Ford reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.8 billion for the fourth quarter.

3. Johnson & Johnson JNJ | Up 2%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report rose after the health-care giant applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency-use authorization for its single-dose covid-19 vaccine candidate.

4. Pinterest PINS | Up 11%

Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report spiked after a surge in fourth-quarter revenue as home-bound shoppers flocked to the image-sharing social-media platform over the holiday season.

Pinterest also added over 100 million users during the quarter.

5. Snap SNAP | Down 8%

Shares of Snap (SNAP) - Get Report dropped Friday even after the Snapchat parent after the bell on Thursday posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The photography-focused social-media firm also forecast a first-quarter loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $50 million to $70 million.

6. Activision Blizzard ATVI | Up 9.4%

Shares of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report rose more than 8% in premarket trading after the videogame producer posted fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations.