Peloton Introduces New Wellness Program for Businesses

Businesses can now subscribe to Peloton Digital and offer discounted access to their employees as part of a benefits package.

Shares of home exercise equipment maker Peloton (PTON) - Get Report rose Tuesday after the company announced a new corporate wellness program for employees of companies in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Germany, with plans to expand to Australia later this year.

Organizations can now offer subsidized access to Peloton Digital and All Access Memberships, as well as exclusive benefits on the company's Connected Fitness products.

"Together with our Corporate Wellness partners, we're now able to share the experience with millions more while also driving stronger culture and community within the workplace," Peloton President William Lynch said in a statement.

Peloton says that total workouts on the platform grew to 171 million in the first quarter of the year, an increase from 48 million over the same period a year ago.

As of May 2021, Peloton members averaged 26 workouts per month, and the company said that its own internal reviews showed that the platform made members feel happier, improved their mental health and helped them become more productive at work.

Peloton shares were rising 4.1% to $112.44 in morning trading Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Pelton shares jumped after analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage with a buy rating and $140 price target.

The investment firm notes that Peloton is down about 40% from its January high following voluntary recalls of its Tread and Tread+ treadmills and negative press around the perceived safety of the products.

"Although we fully expect some impact from the recalls, we believe the impact will be short-lived and that management's guidance likely bakes in an excessive amount of conservatism," Loop Capital said.