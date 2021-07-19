Peloton Rises, Reportedly Plans In-App Videogame

Peloton's game, called Lanebreak, prompts users to change their cadence and resistance to meet various goals.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report shares rose Monday, after a report that the connected fitness titan plans to put a video game into its app for cycle owners and subscribers.

The game, called Lanebreak, prompts users to change their cadence and resistance to meet various goals and to control an on-screen rolling wheel, The Verge reports. It says Peloton members will be able to test the game later in the year.

“Players can choose a difficulty level, the type of music they want to hear, and the duration of the track before starting,” the report said.

Participants earn points for being in the lane required by the game, for their cadence and for their energy output.

Peloton traded at $118, up 6.7% at last check, but has slid 26% over the past six months amid valuation concerns.

Last week, Wedbush downgraded Peloton to neutral from outperform, trimming its price target to $115 from $130.

Now that COVID-19 lockdowns have eased, Wedbush sees signs of a "substantial deceleration" in user engagement. That could mark "a turning point for a company that has continually defied gravity since its IPO," the firm said.

The post-pandemic era "will require the company to generate its own momentum through savvy marketing and compelling new products," Wedbush analyst James Hardiman said. Gym reopenings are leading some consumers back into their pre-pandemic workout routines, he notes.

Last month, Peloton unveiled a corporate wellness program for employees of companies in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Germany, with plans to expand to Australia later this year.