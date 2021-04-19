Premarket Movers Monday - Peloton, GameStop, First Solar

Stock futures traded lower Monday following the S&P 500's fourth straight week of gains amid signs of a strong global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dow Futures Lower as Global COVID Cases Hit Record; Earnings in Focus

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. Peloton PTON | Down 5.92%

Shares of Peleton (PTON) - Get Report fell sharply Monday morning after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued an urgent warning linked to the fitness equipment maker's Treadmill+ and said it poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures and death.

TheStreet founder Jim Cramer said in a tweet early Monday that "I figure shorts press their bets on Peloton but I also think that the sales will, ultimately, not be hurt. The issue is the worth of the entire enterprise."

2. Harley-Davidson HOG | Up 7.97%

Shares of Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Report advanced Monday after the motorcycle maker posted much stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year sales guidance.

Harley-Davidson said it sees revenue from its motorcycles segment rising between 30% and 35% from 2020 levels.

Overall revenue rose 10% to $1.423 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of $1.248 billion.

3. GameStop GME | Up 8.93%

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report rose in premarket trading Monday after Keith Gill - aka “Roaring Kitty,” who heavily promoted GameStop on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum - said he was scooping up even more shares by exercising call options.

GameStop also announced that CEO George Sherman will be stepping down effective July 31, or potentially sooner.

Cramer said in a tweet, "The never-ending soap opera - of course George Sherman steps down as ceo of the only stock that still matters to WallStreetBets, the single issue stock site: GME."

4. First Solar FSLR | Up 3.32%

Shares of First Solar (FSLR) - Get Report rose Monday ahead of the bell after Citigroup upgraded the solar panel stock to buy from neutral saying that the company was well-positioned to benefit from President Joe Biden's push for clean energy.

5. Coca-Cola KO | Up 1.15%

Shares of Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report were rising early Monday after the beverage maker posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings while noting that sales from stadiums, restaurants and movie theaters continue to be pressured by coronavirus closures.

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said he was "encouraged by improvements in our business, especially in markets where vaccine availability is increasing and economies are opening up."