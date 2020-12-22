TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Peloton, Apple, Tesla, CarMax - Tuesday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Tuesday include Peloton, Apple, Tesla and CarMax.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures edged higher Tuesday as investors weighed passage of the coronavirus relief bill and focused on the impact of the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus in the U.K.

1. Peloton PTON | Up 9.5%

Shares of Peloton  (PTON) - Get Report surged to an all-time high Monday after the connected fitness equipment maker agreed to buy rival Precor for $420 million. 

The deal gives Peloton an increased presence in commercial spaces such at fitness centers, hotel gyms and universities, as well as an expanded manufacturing base 

2. Apple AAPL | Up 2.96%

Shares of Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report jumped in premarket trading after a report said the tech giant was planning to produce a passenger vehicle in 2024 that has both self-driving technology and uses Apple’s own battery technology. 

Apple’s “Project Titan,” which began developing a vehicle in 2014, has progressed to the point where the company will aim to build a car for consumers, Reuters reported.

3. Tesla TSLA | Up 0.82%

Shares of electric carmaker Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report were rising Tuesday a day after the company made its debut on the S&P 500. 

On Monday, Tesla was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 on its first day in the index, according to data from Dow Jones.

4. CarMax KMX | Down 2.3%

Shares of CarMax  (KMX) - Get Report dropped after the used-car retailer posted a 36% increase in fiscal second-quarter earnings to $235.3 million or $1.42 a share. 

Total sales increased 8.2% to $5184.9 million.

5. United Airlines UAL | Up 0.81%

Shares of United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Report were rising Tuesday after the airline said it expects to temporarily recall thousands of furloughed workers, citing the extension of the Payroll Support Program. 

Shares of airline stocks plunged Monday after the U.K. said it would impose harsher restrictions after discovering a more transmissible form of Covid-19, prompting countries around the world to ban travel to and from Britain.

 

Hunting for Growth? Buy Sportsman's Warehouse
INVESTING

Sportsman's Warehouse Soars on Acquisition by Great American

What to Watch Wednesday: Express Earnings, ADP Private Payrolls
INVESTING

Express Aims to Boost Cash Reserves to Get Through Pandemic

Honeywell Not a Buy
INVESTING

Honeywell Buys Life Sciences Software Group Sparta Systems For $1.3 Billion

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
INVESTING

Dow Futures Gain as Congress Passes $900 Billion COVID Relief Package

Why CarMax and Garmin Could Be Prime Candidates for a Short Squeeze
INVESTING

CarMax Posts Earnings Beat as Used Car Demand Recovers

Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Apple Car, Tesla, Covid Stimulus Bill, Ripple - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

donate sh
Sponsored Story

Charity Tax Deductions (What Counts as a Contribution?)

gift stock sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Here’s a Great Gift Idea That Can Also Give You a Tax Benefit