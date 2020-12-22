Peloton, Apple, Tesla, CarMax - Tuesday's Premarket Movers

Stock futures edged higher Tuesday as investors weighed passage of the coronavirus relief bill and focused on the impact of the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus in the U.K.

1. Peloton PTON | Up 9.5%

Shares of Peloton (PTON) - Get Report surged to an all-time high Monday after the connected fitness equipment maker agreed to buy rival Precor for $420 million.

The deal gives Peloton an increased presence in commercial spaces such at fitness centers, hotel gyms and universities, as well as an expanded manufacturing base

2. Apple AAPL | Up 2.96%

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report jumped in premarket trading after a report said the tech giant was planning to produce a passenger vehicle in 2024 that has both self-driving technology and uses Apple’s own battery technology.

Apple’s “Project Titan,” which began developing a vehicle in 2014, has progressed to the point where the company will aim to build a car for consumers, Reuters reported.

3. Tesla TSLA | Up 0.82%

Shares of electric carmaker Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report were rising Tuesday a day after the company made its debut on the S&P 500.

On Monday, Tesla was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 on its first day in the index, according to data from Dow Jones.

4. CarMax KMX | Down 2.3%

Shares of CarMax (KMX) - Get Report dropped after the used-car retailer posted a 36% increase in fiscal second-quarter earnings to $235.3 million or $1.42 a share.

Total sales increased 8.2% to $5184.9 million.

5. United Airlines UAL | Up 0.81%

Shares of United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report were rising Tuesday after the airline said it expects to temporarily recall thousands of furloughed workers, citing the extension of the Payroll Support Program.

Shares of airline stocks plunged Monday after the U.K. said it would impose harsher restrictions after discovering a more transmissible form of Covid-19, prompting countries around the world to ban travel to and from Britain.