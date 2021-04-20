TheStreet
PayPal's Venmo Enables Purchase and Sale of Crypto

The PayPal-owned mobile payment company Venmo opened its service to buying, selling and holding of cryptocurrency.
Author:
Publish date:

Venmo said on Tuesday that it opened its service to the buying, selling and holding of cryptocurrency directly within the Venmo app with as little as $1.

The service’s 70 million customers will be able to choose from four types of cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, the New York mobile payment company said in a statement.

PayPal Will Allow Bitcoin as Payment for Goods at 29 Million Merchants

Venmo will also offer customers cryptocurrency trends and access to “in-app guides and videos to help answer commonly asked questions and learn more about the world of crypto,” the company added.”

Users will also have the option to “share their crypto journey with their friends through the Venmo feed.”

"No matter where you are in your cryptocurrency journey, crypto on Venmo will help our community to learn and explore cryptocurrencies on a trusted platform and directly in the app,” Venmo's senior vice president and general manager, Darrell Esch, said

“Our goal is to provide our customers with an easy-to-use platform that simplifies the process of buying and selling cryptocurrencies and demystifies some of the common questions and misconceptions that consumers may have,” he added.

PayPal CEO: Bitcoin Buying Coming Soon to Venmo

PayPal,  (PYPL) - Get Report Venmo's parent, has also been adding cryptocurrency features to its mobile payment service. The San Jose, Calif., company said it saw rates of users signing into its interface double when crypto features were introduced, Bloomberg News reports.

At last check PayPal shares were trading 0.4% higher at $269. 

