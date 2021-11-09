Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Earnings Recap: PayPal, Roblox, AMC, Tripadvisor
PayPal Stock Falls as Analysts Slash Price Targets on Guidance Outlook

PayPal is sinking Tuesday as Wedbush removes the company from its Best Ideas List.
Author:

PayPal Holdings  (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report was removed from Wedbush's Best Ideas List Tuesday and other firms slashed their price targets after the online payments company posted better-than-expected third-quarter results but cautioned on its revenue outlook.

Shares of the San Jose, Calif. company, which reported disappointing results on Monday, were down nearly 13% to $201.54 at midday.

Wedbush analysts said they were removing PayPal from the company's Best Ideas List, a compilation of firm's highest rated equities, including Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report, Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report and Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report.

Among other reasons, Wedbush said it was removing PayPal from the list due to eBay's  (EBAY) - Get eBay Inc. Report transition will likely continue beyond 2021, masking CY22's core results. 

PayPal and eBay split six years ago and eBay is transitioning sellers onto its payment system. 

PayPal said it will enable U.S. customers of retail and tech giant Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report to pay using its popular payments app Venmo from next year.

Wedbush also noted that visibility in CY22 will be clouded by incremental headwinds, such as supply chain issues.

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams, who has a buy rating on the shares, slashed his price target on PayPal to $255 from $280.

He said in a research note that management confidently reiterated its mid-term targets, but with pressure on fourth quarter and full-year estimates and uncertainty surrounding the holiday season, "we expect the stock to stay under pressure near term."

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele "significantly" reduced his price target to $268 from $329. 

The analyst said he while he shares long-term holders' likely disappointment in near-term trajectory and perhaps a challenged stock near-term, "we still believe PYPL's LT trajectory is likely to resume in 2023 and thus remain Outperform."

KeyBanc Capital Markets Josh Beck kept his outperform rating on the company but trimmed his price target to $325 from $335.

"The perceived eBay risk is overhyped, in our view," Beck said. "PayPal is moving beyond the 'investment' phase of Consumer Choice and Venmo to the harvesting phase." 

Pricing, capital deployment, and opex improvements, Beck added. may become more fully appreciated as most of these opportunities are in the early stages.

"We see opportunity for PayPal to create value through an asset-light strategy," he said.

