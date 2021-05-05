TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

PayPal Rises as Profit and Revenue Beat Estimates

PayPal reports net income leaped on 31% higher revenue, while net new active accounts climbed by 14.5 million.
Author:
Publish date:

PayPal  (PYPL) - Get Report reported what it said was the strongest first quarter in its 23-year history, with net income leaping on 31% higher revenue and net new active accounts rising by 14.5 million.

The payment-technology icon raised its full-year guidance based on the first-quarter results.

E-commerce and online payments simply exploded during the pandemic, when most people were stuck at home and most stores were closed.

The San Jose, Calif., company earned 92 cents a share in the quarter, up from 7 cents in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings nearly doubled to $1.22 a share from 66 cents. Revenue reached $6.03 billion from $4.62 billion a year ago.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP earnings of 67 a share, or an adjusted $1.01, on revenue of $5.91 billion.

At last check, PayPal shares were 4.2% higher at $257.75. They had closed regular Wednesday trading off 1.1% at $247.40. The company had set a 52-week high above $309 in mid-February.

The results reflect "sustained momentum in our business as the world shifts into the digital economy," President and Chief Executive Dan Schulman said in a statement.

"Our addressable market continues to grow as we launch new products and services," Schulman added.

Total payment volume across the PayPal platform was $285 billion, up 50% from a year earlier. The company ended the quarter with 392 million active accounts.

For all of 2021, PayPal estimates GAAP earnings at $3.33 a share, compared with $3.54 in 2020. It pegs this year's adjusted earnings up 21% at $4.70. The FactSet survey of analysts is looking for full-year net income of $3.17 a share, or an adjusted $4.57.

For the year, PayPal expects revenue to grow about 20% to $25.75 billion. The FactSet call for the full year is $25.71 billion.

As of March 31, PayPal had cash, equivalents and investments of $19.1 billion. Its debt at that date was $8.9 billion.

Rocket Companies IPO Lead
EARNINGS

Rocket Companies Misses Adjusted Earnings Estimate

Etsy Beats Street Sales Estimate Handily in Second Quarter
INVESTING

Etsy Shatters Earnings Forecasts, But Sees Growth Slowing

Sunrun CEO: Solar Gains Won't Be Reversed By Falling Oil Prices
INVESTING

Sunrun Climbs on Improved First-Quarter Results

Twilio Quest Teaches Coding Through Gaming
INVESTING

Twilio Beats Earnings Estimates on Strong Pandemic Growth

videoblocks-editorial-uber-logo-on-glass-building_bexq-7i-7__D
INVESTING

Uber Rises as Earnings Top Estimates While Revenues Miss

Match Group Initiated With a 'Buy' at Jefferies
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Under Armour, Match, Athenex

Wall Street Preview: Dollar, Oil and Tech in Focus
MARKETS

Dow Closes at Record in Mixed Trading, Nasdaq Slumps

Unilever Buying Jessica Alba's Honest Company Is Latest Old Company Trying to Find New Life
INVESTING

Honest Co. Finishes Sharply Higher in Stock Market Debut