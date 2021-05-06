TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

PayPal Praised by Analysts After Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan raised their share-price targets for financial-services juggernaut PayPal.
Author:
Publish date:

PayPal  (PYPL) - Get Report shares wavered on Thursday after analysts reacted positively to the financial-services titan's stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.

The San Jose, Calif., company reported what it said was the strongest first quarter in its 23-year history, with net income leaping on 31% higher revenue and net new active accounts rising by 14.5 million.

The stock has wavered in Thursday trading. It recently traded at $246.29, off 0.4%. It has also traded up as much as 3.6% at $256.31. It has slid 7% in the past three months as investors were concerned about its valuation.

As for the analysts, Morgan Stanley’s James Faucette rates PayPal overweight and raised his share-price target to $337 from $329.

PayPal to Allow Bitcoin as Payment at 29M Merchants

“PayPal's stronger-than-expected top-line performance highlights the value proposition that its solutions have for consumers and merchants,” he wrote in a commentary. 

“The March quarter results and commentary for June should alleviate concerns related to tougher comparisons, as the company is clearly benefitting from persisting secular tailwinds and strong consumer spend.”

J.P. Morgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang also rates the stock overweight and lifted his price target to $313 from $310.

He cites several strengths. “Underlying volume and net new active accounts remain robust nearly a year into the pandemic, suggesting the shift to digital is not abating,” Huang wrote.

“Volume-based expenses grew just 9% … on favorable funding mix, reserve release and cost controls. … New initiatives like buy now pay later, the Venmo credit card, crypto trading and in-store QR codes are all off to a fast start.”

Last month, PayPal’s Venmo unit opened its service to buying, selling and holding cryptocurrency directly within the Venmo app with as little as $1.

Fastly Lead
INVESTING

Fastly Plunges After Sales Forecast Miss and Financial Chief Departure

China's EV War: Tesla Faces A Rival With A Record 621-mile Range As NIO's ET7 Electric Car Raises The Ante In World's Largest Market
INVESTING

NIO Sets Sights on Europe With Norway Expansion Plans

Peloton Slumps Despite Revenue Beat and Optimistic Forecast
INVESTING

Peloton Is Downgraded Ahead of Earnings After Treadmill Recall

Rocket Companies IPO Lead
INVESTING

Rocket Cos. Tumbles as Analysts Slash Price Targets

At Home Lead
INVESTING

At Home to Go Private in $2.8 Billion Deal With Hellman & Friedman

Zynga, Ford, Whiting, Ensco: How to Trade Tuesday's Most Active Stocks
INVESTING

Zynga Rises as Analysts Laud Results, Plan for Ad-Tech Purchase

tslive-th-0506
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Peloton, Gary Gensler, Uber, FAANG

What to Watch Friday: Anheuser-Busch Inbev Reports Earnings, Q2 GDP Estimate
INVESTING

Anheuser-Busch InBev Names North America Chief Doukeris as CEO