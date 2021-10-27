October 27, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Doing Your Holiday Shopping Online? What to Expect in 2021
Doing Your Holiday Shopping Online? What to Expect in 2021
Publish date:

Paul Price Sees Value In This Overlooked Retail Stock

Investors may be missing out on PriceSmart because it doesn't operate in the U.S.
Author:

When you drive by Walmart  or Petco every day, it’s easy to think of them when researching stocks. But  when you’ve never heard of a company because it doesn’t operate in America, you might miss out on some fabulous opportunities. Which is what brings Paul Price to PriceSmart  (PSMT) - Get PriceSmart, Inc. Report.

 “Most people are not aware that Costco grew much bigger back in 1993 by merging with Price Club. Price wrote recently on Real Money.  "After a few years of dual branding, only the Costco name survived."

The merger did not include Price Club's non-U.S. operations. Those were spun-off as PriceSmart, which continued to operate quite successfully in the Caribbean and Latin America.

“It's quite noteworthy that the value created since 2011 is barely reflected in the current quote," Price wroted. "That indicates some serious price-to-earnings compression occurred. That was bad news for long-time, continuous owners but great news if you're thinking about getting in now.” 

TheStreet Recommends

He added that “PSMT rarely trades at low multiples. From 2011 through 2020, it averaged 28.5-times earnings while yielding about 0.9%. The stock's best buying opportunities… typically came with P/E's ranging from 20-times to 25-times. The two exceptions came during the European banking crisis of 2011 and at the COVID-panic low of March 2020.”

When PSMT was in favor with traders… it generally peaked between 31-times and 45-times earnings at those "should have sold" moments.

As of Monday morning on Oct. 18, PSMT was offered for just $77.58, around 21.3-times its fiscal 2022 estimate. That represented about a 25% discount to its normalized level.” Shares are down even further since Price’s piece first appeared on Real Money.

“PriceSmart is neither the very cheapest, nor the one with the largest upside of all the stocks I write about. It does offer high-quality and a better than money market yield with just a small degree of risk,” Price noted.

Google Plans to Add an Ad Blocker to Chrome Browser
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: McDonald's, Alphabet, Spotify

Tesla electric vehicles are parked next to charging stations outside one of the company's showrooms in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING

Tesla's Recent Intraday Reversal Illustrates Current Trend

Ford Is Bringing Back the Bronco SUV and the Ranger Pickup Truck
MARKETS

Ford Stock Jumps On Q3 Earnings Beat, Guidance Boost, Dividend Return

Jack Ma Lead
INVESTING

Jack Ma Falls From First to Fifth on List of China’s Wealthy

Indexes Plunge In Hong Kong, China As Wall Street's Bloodbath Spills Over To Asian Stock Markets, Weighing On Technology Firms
STOCKS

Dow Closes Down Over 250 Points as Stocks Fall from Record Highs

Tesla stock
INVESTING

Tesla Stock Has Made Ron Baron's Firm $6 Billion, Investor Says

Brink's May Find Itself in a Proxy Fight With Activists Starboard and GAMCO
INVESTING

Brink's Stock Climbs on Third-Quarter Earnings Beat as Revenue Surges

Robinhood Lead
INVESTING

Robinhood's Guidance Disappointed. Buy the Dip?