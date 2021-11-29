Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron Covid-19 Variant: How Major Vaccine-Makers Are Reacting
Omicron Covid-19 Variant: How Major Vaccine-Makers Are Reacting
Publish date:

NFTs: Patty Hearst Court Drawing, USS Arizona Mapping to Be Auctioned

NFTs: A courtroom drawing from the trial of kidnapped heiress Patty Hearst and an illustrated mapping of the USS Arizona are up for auction.
Author:

An NFT of an original courtroom drawing from the trial of kidnapped heiress Patty Hearst is scheduled to be sold at auction Tuesday.

The Hearst drawing from her 1976 trial is one of two archival images being offered by the cinematographer and director George Lang.

The second is an illustrated mapping of the battleship USS Arizona, which was sunk during World War II. They will be auctioned by ViciNFT.

Hearst, the granddaughter and heiress of American publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, was 19 when on Feb. 4, 1974, she was kidnapped from her Berkeley, Calif., apartment by an urban guerrilla group calling itself the Symbionese Liberation Army. 

She was convicted of helping the group rob a bank. Her sentence was commuted by President Jimmy Carter and she was pardoned by President Bill Clinton.

Lang said he was covering Hearst's trial in San Francisco for CBS News. At that time cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, and the press relied on courtroom sketches to offer visual representations of the trial.

Lang was photographing a sketch when he noticed an error and told the artist there was a mistake -- that the rifle clip depicted in the sketch was a banana clip, while the actual magazine on the weapon used in the robbery was a standard straight clip.

TheStreet Recommends

The courtroom artist picked up the sketch and flung it on the ground under Lang’s tripod, Lang said.

Part of the proceeds from the sale will go to benefit the North Ridge Academy, a nonprofit school in Marin County, Calif., that specializes in children with dyslexia.

The USS Arizona was stationed at Pearl Harbor when Japanese bombers attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. 

The Arizona was hit by four armor-piercing bombs, exploded, and sank into the harbor, killing 1,177 sailors. In 1962, the USS Arizona Memorial was built over the sunken battleship.

Part of the proceeds from this sale will go to benefit the Pacific Historic Parks

In March, Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report Chief Executive Jack Dorsey sold the tokenized version of his first tweet as a nonfungible token or NFT, in an auction. The winning bid was more than $2.9 million. 

Dorsey is reportedly preparing to step down as CEO of the microblogging website.

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, brought attention on the Clubhouse to new heights after hosting a conversation on the audio social app. Photo: AFP
INVESTING
TSLA

Musk Urges Tesla Staff to Watch Costs, Keep Cool on Deliveries

Twitter Blue Lead
MARKETS
TWTRSQ

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Steps Down, CTO Parag Agrawal Named As Replacement

Can Twitter's Jack Dorsey Keep the Good Times Rolling?
MARKETS
TWTRSQ

Twitter Stock Leaps Amid Report CEO Jack Dorsey Will Step Down

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

Best Cyber Weekend Deals On Amazon

Cyber Monday Results Rolling In -- Here Are the Brands Facing Pressure
INVESTING
PVHFLRL

Cyber Monday Discounts Cut Due to Lean Inventories: Adobe

Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Baby Grogu Stand
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

New Cyber Monday Amazon Echo and Alexa Smart Speaker Deals

Hyatt Hotel Lead
INVESTING
HHLTMAR

Hyatt Shares Rise on J.P. Morgan Upgrade to Overweight

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS
S&PMRNAPFE

Tech Stocks Lead As Omicron Fears Linger; Pfizer, Moderna, Twitter Move Higher - Stock Market Today