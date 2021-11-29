NFTs: Patty Hearst Court Drawing, USS Arizona Mapping to Be Auctioned

NFTs: A courtroom drawing from the trial of kidnapped heiress Patty Hearst and an illustrated mapping of the USS Arizona are up for auction.

An NFT of an original courtroom drawing from the trial of kidnapped heiress Patty Hearst is scheduled to be sold at auction Tuesday.

The Hearst drawing from her 1976 trial is one of two archival images being offered by the cinematographer and director George Lang.

The second is an illustrated mapping of the battleship USS Arizona, which was sunk during World War II. They will be auctioned by ViciNFT.

Hearst, the granddaughter and heiress of American publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, was 19 when on Feb. 4, 1974, she was kidnapped from her Berkeley, Calif., apartment by an urban guerrilla group calling itself the Symbionese Liberation Army.

She was convicted of helping the group rob a bank. Her sentence was commuted by President Jimmy Carter and she was pardoned by President Bill Clinton.

Lang said he was covering Hearst's trial in San Francisco for CBS News. At that time cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, and the press relied on courtroom sketches to offer visual representations of the trial.

Lang was photographing a sketch when he noticed an error and told the artist there was a mistake -- that the rifle clip depicted in the sketch was a banana clip, while the actual magazine on the weapon used in the robbery was a standard straight clip.

The courtroom artist picked up the sketch and flung it on the ground under Lang’s tripod, Lang said.

Part of the proceeds from the sale will go to benefit the North Ridge Academy, a nonprofit school in Marin County, Calif., that specializes in children with dyslexia.

The USS Arizona was stationed at Pearl Harbor when Japanese bombers attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.

The Arizona was hit by four armor-piercing bombs, exploded, and sank into the harbor, killing 1,177 sailors. In 1962, the USS Arizona Memorial was built over the sunken battleship.

Part of the proceeds from this sale will go to benefit the Pacific Historic Parks.

In March, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report Chief Executive Jack Dorsey sold the tokenized version of his first tweet as a nonfungible token or NFT, in an auction. The winning bid was more than $2.9 million.

Dorsey is reportedly preparing to step down as CEO of the microblogging website.