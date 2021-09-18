Parus Files Second Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Apple

Parus files a second patent infringement lawsuit against Apple, alleging it infringed on its patents for voice-browsing and device control technology.

Parus Holdings on Friday filed a second patent infringement lawsuit against Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report, alleging that the giant tech company infringed on its patents for voice-browsing and device control technology.

Parus filed the lawsuit against Apple in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas alleging that the computer company infringed on its U.S. Patent Nos. 6,721,705 and 8,185,402 for voice-browsing and device control technology.

The Chicago-based plaintiff is seeking all available remedies, including damages against Apple for all of its infringing sales, according to a Friday statement. The lawsuit alleged that the infringement has been "willful," and requests that Apple be ordered to pay treble damages and Parus' attorneys' fees, and be permanently enjoined from infringing the plaintiff’s patents.

"These patents are the culmination of a lifetime of hard work and passion for innovation. It's Parus's preference to license its foundational technology but will vigorously defend its patent portfolio as necessary," said Parus chairman and CEO Taj Reneau.

Parus in July 2019 filed three patent infringement lawsuits in the Western District of Texas against Apple, Samsung Electronics, and Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report regarding its U.S. patents 9,451,084 and 7,076,431 for voice-user interface technologies. It also filed a lawsuit against LG Electronics in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The plaintiff seeks all available remedies, including damages and injunctive relief. The cases are stayed pending the results of inter partes reviews.

Parus also has asserted different patents in other lawsuits currently pending in the Western District of Texas against Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report and Google.

Parus, a pioneer in voice-enabled technologies, earlier this month secured a key patent decision against Apple at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, as it rejected Apple's attempt to invalidate several Parus patents.

