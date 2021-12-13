Management and buyout firm Parthenon Capital on Monday agreed to acquire a controlling stake in credit rating agency Kroll Bond Rating Agency in a bid to scale its operations.

The deal values the Moody's, Fitch and S&P Global rival at $900 million, including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Kroll was founded in 2010 and has published over 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance, the company said. KBRA employs over 400 employees across five offices in the U.S. and Europe.

"As we continue to expand both domestically and abroad, we are excited to partner with Parthenon to accelerate our future growth," Jim Nadler, KBRA chief executive, president and co-founder, said in a statement.

"We view this investment as a way to continue to provide more and better information for our real partners, which are the investors around the globe," Nadler told the Journal separately.

Credit rating agencies like KBRA evaluate companies and the securities they issue, and investors use the ratings to determine what securities are worth.

Rating actions often move markets, and some investors are restricted from buying securities that lack credit ratings.

Last year, Kroll settled a roughly $2 million fine with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for civil charges that some of its practices were inadequate to ensure its ratings would be accurate.

Separately, competing rating agency DBRS was bought by Chicago-based financial services firm Morningstar in 2019 for $669 million.

While there is rarely a wave of consolidation in the ratings agency space, these companies have been adding to their war chest by beefing up their data operations.

"S&P agreed to buy IHS Markit in a $44 billion deal last year, and Moody’s bought Dutch data provider Bureau van Dijk for about $3.3 billion in 2017," the Journal reported.

Parthenon Capital is a private equity firm that partners with and invests in management teams and their companies. It is headquartered in Boston with offices in San Francisco and Austin.

Parthenon has particular expertise in health care, financial and insurance services, and technology services.