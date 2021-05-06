TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Papa John's Earnings Top Expectations, Shares Rise Sharply

Papa John's revenue soared 25% year-over-year as the pandemic has sparked plentiful demand for pizza.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Papa John's International  (PZZA) - Get Report rose sharply Thursday after the fast-food chain announced earnings that beat expectations for the first quarter.

Revenue soared 25% in the quarter to $511.7 million from $409.9 million a year ago. The latest figure topped the FactSet analyst consensus of $470 million.

Comparable sales jumped 26.2% in North America and 23.2% overseas. Analysts predicted 14.9% growth for North America and 17.4% for abroad.

The pandemic has sparked plentiful demand for pizza. Papa John’s cited the new Epic Stuffed Crust pizza in North America and the company's expanding customer base for its strong results.

Profit registered $27.1 million, or 82 cents per share, up from $8.4 million, or 15 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS came in at 90 cents, besting analysts’ forecast of 56 cents.

The company’s stock recently traded at $101.28, up 7.7%, and has climbed 12% over the past month.

Papa John’s arch rival, Domino's Pizza  (DPZ) - Get Report, last week reported that first-quarter revenue rose 13% but lagged analyst expectations.

Revenue registered $983.7 million in the quarter, up from $873.1 million a year earlier. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $985 million in the latest quarter.

Domino’s posted profit of $117.8 million, or $3 a share, down from $121.6 million, or $3.07 per share, in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts expected earnings per share of $2.94 in the latest quarter.

On Monday, Domino's Pizza said it had entered into a $1 billon accelerated-share-repurchase agreement with Barclays. Domino's said it would pay the bank $1 billion cash for about 2 million shares.

Tags
terms:
EarningsRestaurants
Sally Beauty Stock Sliding on Keybanc Downgrade
INVESTING

Sally Beauty Jumps as Revenue, Adjusted Profit Beat Estimates

Fastly Lead
INVESTING

Fastly Is Getting Buried on Earnings - Is It a Buying Opportunity?

Jim Cramer on Becton Dickinson's Purchase of Bard
INVESTING

Becton Dickinson to Spin Off Diabetes-Care Unit to Holders

Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
MARKETS

Dow Sets Record and Stocks Rebound as Data Point to Recovering Economy

Cardinal Health Stock Tanks on Guidance Cut, Buys Medtronic Medical Supplies Units
INVESTING

Cardinal Health Falls as Analysts Focus on Earnings Miss, Guidance

Nikola Tre prototype Lead
INVESTING

Nikola Jumps on 100-Vehicle Plan With L.A. Port Trucking Firm

Fastly Lead
INVESTING

Fastly Plunges After Sales Forecast Miss and Financial Chief Departure

China's EV War: Tesla Faces A Rival With A Record 621-mile Range As NIO's ET7 Electric Car Raises The Ante In World's Largest Market
INVESTING

NIO Sets Sights on Europe With Norway Expansion Plans