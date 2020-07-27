Papa John's to Hire an Additional 10,000 Workers

Papa John's says some of the hires are expected to be people 'who were displaced during the Covid-19 pandemic.'

Papa John's (PZZA) - Get Report announced it intends to hire 10,000 additional workers over the next few months after recently boosting its workforce by 20,000 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the hires, the pizza chain said, are expected to be people "who were displaced during the Covid-19 pandemic."

The company also announced that it was expanding its college tuition benefit program for employees called "Dough & Degrees" by adding undergraduate programs from Southern New Hampshire University and University of Maryland Global Campus.

“We want to make it quick and simple for team members to join Papa John’s and immediately begin earning an income. An added benefit is access to a long-term pathway toward sustained personal and professional growth,” said Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer, Marvin Boakye.

Papa John's shares were rising 0.4% to $93.40 in trading Monday following the hiring program announcement.

Papa John's is one of many food retailers who have boosted their workforce amid the global coronavirus pandemic as consumers turn to ordering and delivery food options.

Last month, Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) - Get Report announced a hiring campaign aimed at adding 25,000 new employees at franchises across the country.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report announced plans to hire about 260,000 people this summer as its dining areas start to reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“Our local business owners are proud to help their communities and provide employment and educational opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people this summer," said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA.

Papa John's is scheduled to report earnings of Aug. 4, with analysts expecting earnings of 45 cents a share on revenue of $468.16 million.