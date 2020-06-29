Papa John’s Unveils Shaq-Sized Pie With Shaq-a-Roni Pizza

Papa John’s rolls out the Shaq-a-Roni pizza, a pie that offers slices big enough to satisfy the hunger of NBA Hall of Famer and franchise owner Shaquille O’Neal.

What kind of pizza cuts it for a 7-foot-1-inch retired NBA Hall of Famer? A big one.

Papa John’s (PZZA) - Get Report rolled out the Shaq-a-Roni pizza, a pie that offers the pizza giant's largest slices to date.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, a Papa John's board member and franchise owner, came up with the idea for the 16-inch extra-large pizza, topped with extra cheese and extra pepperoni, then cut into Papa John’s largest slice size to-date.

“It was important to me for the Shaq-a-Roni to be bigger than just pizza,” O’Neal said of the limited-time pie, noting that $1 of each pie sold will be donated to a variety of causes, including the Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community to support Covid-19 relief, the fight against racial injustice, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and UNCF (United Negro College Fund).

“We’re excited to combine all the best ingredients for coming together in support of our neighbors - a Shaq-sized pizza, topped with extra ingredients, with a donation from every purchase going back into our communities,” CEO Rob Lynch said in a statement.

The pizza, which is expected to only be on the menu until Aug. 23, was first developed for Shaq's Fun House annual event in early 2019.

The big-slice pizza comes amid a pandemic-driven hunger for pizza, and a corresponding surge in sales at Papa John's.

The company last month reported that North America same-store sales jumped 33.5% amid the covid-19 lockdown, with May marking the second straight month the pizza maker reported the "best sales period" in its history.

Shares of Papa John's were down slightly in premarket trading Monday at $79.