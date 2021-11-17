Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Sweetgreen to Test the Market's Appetite for Another Restaurant IPO
Sweetgreen to Test the Market's Appetite for Another Restaurant IPO
Publish date:

Papa John's Unveils New Restaurant Design and Company Logo

The changes come as Papa John's continues to benefit from strong consumer spending. The stock has surged 35% in the past six months.
Author:

Papa John’s  (PZZA) - Get Papa John's International, Inc. Report announced a new restaurant design and logo Wednesday, as the giant pizzeria chain continues to benefit from strong consumer spending.

The stock on Wednesday traded at $130.42, up 0.9% at last check, in a down market. It has surged 35% in the past six months, as consumers continue to enjoy food that they don’t have to cook themselves.

Papa John’s called its restaurant-design and logo change “the next step in the company’s journey to deliver better experiences for its customers and team members.”

Papa John’s said its “new streamlined, flexible environment will provide seamless purchasing and pick-up experiences for customers and empower Papa John’s team members to more efficiently prepare quality food.”

TheStreet Recommends

It said, “the new open-floorplan restaurant design blends modern simplicity with the warmth of the experience that invites people to enjoy pizza.”

As for the new logo, it’s “a visual reflection of the new tone being set by the brand – bold, simple, fun and clean,” the company said. The logo features “updated hues of Papa John’s signature red and green color crafted to better distinguish the brand wherever it is seen – both online and in-person.”

Earlier this month, Papa John's reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations and announced a new share buyback program.

Profit totaled $29.3 million, or 79 cents per share, up from $15.7 million, or 35 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share topped the FactSet analyst consensus of 71 cents. Revenue rose 8% to $512.8 million, also beating analysts’ forecast of $500.9 million. 

Pakistan Stock Market Lead
STOCKS

Stocks Falling as Visa Weighs on Dow, Inflation Fears Continue

Sportradar Lead
INVESTING

Sportradar Reportedly Pays $1 Billion for NBA Data-Distribution Deal

Free Cash Flow Top Image
F

What Is Free Cash Flow? Definition, Examples & FAQ

Novavax Lead
INVESTING

Novavax Stock Soars as Europe Considers its Covid Vaccine

Target's Future Is Bright Thanks to Smaller Stores and Digital Growth
INVESTING

Buy the Dip in Target? Here’s the Level It Needs to Hold Now

Global Chip Shortage Likely To Last Through 2021 And Even Into 2022 As Industry Grapples With Increasingly Complex Market Forces
INVESTING

Semiconductor Watchlist: AMD, NVDA, XLNX Lead the Week

A gold bar on display in a shop window in the Gold Souk in the Deira district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING

Don't Second Guess Gold

Cassava Sciences Lead
INVESTING

Cassava Sciences Stock Tumbles on News of SEC Investigation