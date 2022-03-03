Papa John's Makes Pitch to Locked out MLB Players

MLB has locked out its players and cancelled the first two series of the season, but Papa John's has stepped up to the plate to entice those players.

For meteorologists, March 1, not March 20, is the unofficial beginning of spring. For most sports fans, the start of Major League Baseball's spring training preseason is the unofficial start of the season of renewal.

However, 2022 isn't a normal year for the sport as MLB has cancelled opening day for the first time in 27 years amid a labor dispute with the league's Players Association.

Spring training, which was scheduled to start last week, is on hold and the start of the regular season is up in the air.

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred announced this week that the first two series of the season, which was scheduled to start on March 31, have been cancelled as the owners play hardball with the players.

One of the major tenets of any union is pooling resources to sustain members in times of labor stoppage. With MLB players on average earning more than $4 million last season, the MLBPA's coffers should be well-stocked if the players are forced to miss a few weeks.

But if the players are searching for the fulfillment that only labor can bring, pizza maker Papa John's (PZZA) - Get Papa John's International, Inc. Report believes the players should join their team.

Papa John's Pitch to MLB Players

In a listing posted March 1, Papa John's said it is looking for a "pre-season pizza pro" who understand "the value of teamwork in any roster."

"Are you a pro ball player who’s been feeling like you’re stuck on the bench due to a prolonged off season? Has your patience reached the bottom of the ninth? Do you miss being on your team? On ANY team?," the listing read.

"If this sounds like you, then it’s time to hang up the helmet and head over to Papa John’s, where we’re inviting you to join the pizza big leagues as our new Pre-Season Pizza Pro, an exciting new role which will put your talents back to good use."

While the thought of a professional ballplayer giving up his lucrative gig for a slightly less lucrative one might seem ludicrous, a daily contract for some of the sports biggest stars could be a once-in-a-lifetime promotional opportunity.

Imagine Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr, Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani showing up at your door with an extra large pizza and the social media attention that would garner.

It would be an interesting way for players to keep their faces and personas in the public eye, while also shaming the league for keeping them off of the field.

Papa John's on the Right Path

Last week, Papa John's reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that climbed above analyst expectations.

Net income rose to $24.6 million, or 67 cents per share, from $13.2 million, or 28 cents per share in the year prior. On an adjusted basis, earnings of 75 cents per share were ahead of FactSet estimates of 72 cents per share.

Revenue rose 12.6% year over year to $528.9 million, also topping analyst estimates of $524.7 million.