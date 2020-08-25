Papa John's August North America Comparable Sales Up 24%

Papa John's systemwide comparable sales in North America grew 24.2% over the past four weeks, on strength in delivery and carry-out.

Pizza chain Papa John's (PZZA) - Get Report reported that for July 27 through Aug. 23, North American systemwide comparable sales rose 24.2%, tied particularly to its delivery and carry-out model during the pandemic.

The broad North America figure reflected growth of 18% in company-owned outlets and 26.1% at franchisees.

International restaurants saw 23.3% growth in same-store sales.

"Papa John’s sales, driven by product innovation, remained strong in August. As we have added new customers throughout 2020, our customer satisfaction and brand affinity scores also continue rising," Chief Executive Rob Lynch said in a statement.

The Louisville, Ky., company said that in North America, almost all traditional restaurants are open and fully operational following the coronavirus-induced shutdowns.

Internationally, of the company's 2,100 franchised stores, 150, or 7%, remain temporarily closed.

In May, the company reported a record 33.5% jump in comps as Americans sheltered in place and ordered out in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

May was the second straight month for which the pizza maker reported the best sales period in its history.

"We entered the pandemic with strong growth and momentum and are fortunate that our delivery and carry-out model has enabled us to meet an essential need for high-quality food, safely delivered to consumers’ homes," Lynch said in a statement in May.

In July, the company said it intended to hire 10,000 additional workers over the following few months after boosting its workforce by 20,000 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Papa John's is one of many food retailers that have added jobs during the coronavirus pandemic as homebound consumers turned to ordering and delivery.

Papa John's shares at last check rose 0.6% to $100.01.