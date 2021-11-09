Panera Bread Plans to Go Public for Second Time

Panera Bread said Tuesday it will go public through an investment from the special purpose acquisition company USHG Acquisition (HUGS) - Get USHG ACQUISITION CORP. Report, as the fast-casual restaurant chain returns to the market after a four-year hiatus.

Panera said it hasn’t determined the price range, number of shares it plans to offer or a date for the IPO.

USHG Acquisition is sponsored by an affiliate of Union Square Hospitality Group, LLC, which was founded by restauranteur Danny Meyer, who is the company's CEO and founder of Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Shake Shack, Inc. Class A Report.

Meyer will invest directly in Panera Brands and become lead Independent director of Panera Brands’ board following completion of a traditional IPO, the companies said in a joint statement.

JAB Holding Co., a German conglomerate headquarter in Luxembourg that is a majority investor in Panera Brands, said that it agreed to make a dollar-for-dollar investment in shares of Panera common stock in an amount equal to the amount of any redemptions of HUGS shares.

Shares of the New York-based USHG Acquisition were up nearly 6.1% in early Tuesday trading to change hands at $10.40 each.

Panera Brands is the parent company of Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels. JAB formed Panera Brands earlier this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is adviser to Panera Brands.

Panera Bread Co. was a publicly traded company for more than 25 years until 2017 when it was bought by JAB Holding Co. for $7.5 billion, which was described at the time as the biggest ever U.S. restaurant deal.

JAB Holding Co., which also controls Pret a Manger and JDE Peet’s, acquired Krispy Kreme (DNUT) - Get Krispy Kreme Report for $1.35 billion in 2016.

Krispy Kreme went public in July and closed at $21 a share on its first day of trading, 24% above its initial public offering price of $17.

The company was downgraded to hold from buy on Monday by Truist analyst Bill Chappell, who slashed his price target to $15 from $21. Krispy Kreme is scheduled to report earnings Tuesday after the bell.