5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Pandion, Twitter, St. Joe

Pandion Therapeutics, Twitter, SeaWorld, Revolve Group and St. Joe are five top gainers for Thursday.

Stocks ended broadly lower Thursday and Treasury yields hit a one-year high as fears of higher inflation resurfaced despite Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell downplaying the risks of increasing price pressures.

Here are some of the top gainers Thursday:

1. Pandion Therapeutics | Percentage Increase 133%

Pandion Therapeutics (PAND) - Get Report more than doubled after the biotech agreed to be acquired by Merck (MRK) - Get Report in a deal valued at about $1.85 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the first half, subject to conditions including antitrust clearance and a vote of Pandion holders.

2. Twitter | Percentage Increase 3.9%

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report climbed after the microblogging site said it expects to double annual revenue to at least $7.5 billion and reach 315 million users in 2023.

The company said it will increase the number of features it launches to increase revenue and users.

3. SeaWorld Entertainment | Percentage Increase 11%

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) - Get Report climbed after the marine-theme-park operator reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

The company reported revenue of $154.1 million, down from $298 million a year earlier but ahead of the FactSet consensus of $122 million.

4. Revolve Group | Percentage Increase 9.5%

Shares of Revolve Group (RVLV) - Get Report climbed after the online fashion retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter expectations.

Total net sales were $140.8 million, down 5% from a year ago, but ahead of the FactSet consensus of $135.7 million. Net income came to $19 million, up 126% from a year earlier.

5. St. Joe | Percentage Increase 2.7%

St. Joe (JOE) - Get Report rose after the real estate developer said fourth-quarter net income more than doubled to 34 cents a share from 15 cents a year earlier. Revenue increased 50% to $63.9 million.