Skip to main content
What Russian Invasion of Ukraine Means for 4 of Wall Street's Favorite Stocks
What Russian Invasion of Ukraine Means for 4 of Wall Street's Favorite Stocks

This Tech Stock Is at Record Levels. How High Can It Go?

Palo Alto Networks stock is at record levels. Here's the upside targets and the buy-the-dip levels to know.

Outside of energy and defense names, not many stocks are hitting 52-week highs. That’s especially true in technology.

But at least one stock has been doing it and it’s done so all week. Palo Alto Networks  (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Report has been in strong demand from investors, hitting highs in four out of five sessions this week. 

After doing so on Friday, the shares are taking a rest and are currently down about 2% in the session. That’s fine, as it’s been on a real heater, up in eight straight sessions and rallying more than 22% from last week’s low.

When it comes to recent eight-day winning streaks, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report both come to mind (and we covered Apple’s chart yesterday).

As our dependence on the internet and connected devices continues to grow, cybersecurity has been a growing concern among companies. For instance, Okta  (OKTA) - Get Okta, Inc. Class A Report was recently breached and left Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report exposed to some extent.

In the past, it’s been everyone from tech to retail that has felt the effect of cybercrime. With geopolitical issues heating up, cyberwarfare is now becoming a thing to worry about as well.

When it comes to Palo Alto Networks, investors are wondering two things: How high can it go and where do they buy the dip?

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Trading Palo Alto Networks Stock

Daily chart of Palo Alto Networks stock.

Daily chart of Palo Alto Networks stock.

We’ve seen PANW shares rally more than $100 apiece from last month's low and erupt over the prior high at around $599. With the move, it had investors wondering about the upside.

More conservative bulls can use the January range, which has an upside extension near $645. Aggressive bulls may prefer the upside extension for the current range near $655.

If we split the difference, we get roughly $650, so that may be a prime upside target to look for. Again, more conservative traders can punch out a little early, while more aggressive bulls can try and press for more gains.

But with the shares moving lower on Friday — and with tech in general under pressure — bulls are wondering when and where to buy the dip. Like the upside, there’s an answer for aggressive vs. conservative traders.

Aggressive longs can dip their toe in near $600, where Palo Alto Networks stock previously topped out. Other bulls may consider waiting for a dip down to the 10-day moving average, which should act as short-term trend support.

It would be even better if the two could align. 

Otherwise, perhaps conservative traders would prefer for a dip into the prior highs near $570, along with the 21-day moving average and daily VWAP measure.

What Are Interest Rates
I

What Are Interest Rates? How Do They Work?

By TheStreet Staff
Why You Should Stay Away from Bed Bath & Beyond
MARKETS
BBBYGMECHWY

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Leaps As GameStop's Ryan Cohen Get Board Seats, Pushes For buybuy Baby Sale

By Martin Baccardax
Tim Cook Apple Lead
TECHNOLOGY
AAPLGSPTON

Apple Has Found a New Golden Opportunity

By Luc Olinga
car wash detail auto sh
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

The $27 Car Vacuum You Need in Your Trunk

By Abigail Kemper
Cannabis Weed Marijuana Federal Lead
MARKETS
TLRYHEXOCRON

U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

By Martin Baccardax
Starbucks Netflix Bridgerton Lead KL
TECHNOLOGY
NFLXSBUXDIS

Starbucks, Netflix Ask If Fans Have Read Bridgerton Ahead of Season 2?

By Vidhi Choudhary
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
CZRMGM

Las Vegas Strip Welcomes Back Event That Put the Sin in Sin City

By Daniel Kline
Tesla Model Y Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Tesla and Musk Use Ingenious Trick to Get Buyers to Pay More

By Luc Olinga