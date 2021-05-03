Palantir Taps Ex-IBM Exec Kassler as Chief Medical Officer

Palantir hired a physician and former IBM executive, William J. Kassler, as chief medical officer to lead its public-health and life-sciences teams.

The Denver data-analytics company said in a statement that Kassler would help it expand its efforts in the private- and public-health sectors.

He will lead the public-health and life-sciences teams across Palantir’s U.S. government and international business, the company added.

Kassler joins Palantir from IBM Watson, which the Armonk, N.Y., computer giant calls its suite of "tools, applications and solutions [designed] to reduce the costs and hurdles" of adopting artificial intelligence "while optimizing outcomes and responsible use of AI."

"To emerge from this pandemic stronger, society will need to make significant improvements to how we approach public health,” Kassler said in a statement.

The company said it has grown its healthcare business and in recent months, delving into life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and public health. With that has come several significant new senior hires.

“Palantir has played a key role in mitigating the global Covid-19 pandemic, supporting more than 100 organizations in their response to the pandemic, and helping the U.S. and the U.K with vaccine distribution,” Palantir Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar said in a statement.

“Palantir software has also been used in drug discovery, biotechnology, scientific research, and to mitigate disparities in public health.”

At last check Palantir shares were trading 0.5% higher at $23.15.