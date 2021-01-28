TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Palantir Inks Accord to Provide Software to Mining Giant Rio Tinto

Data-analytics-software provider Palantir signed a multiyear agreement to provide its foundry platform to the U.K.-based mining titan Rio Tinto.
Author:
Publish date:

Data-analytics-software provider Palantir Technologies  (PLTR) - Get Report said Thursday that it signed a multiyear agreement to provide its foundry platform to the U.K.-based mining titan Rio Tinto  (RIO) - Get Report.

Terms weren't disclosed.

The Denver company's shares recently were trading off 6.4% at $36.50. But that’s not necessarily a commentary on the Rio Tinto deal. 

The shares have been caught up in the short-squeeze frenzy that has sent GameStop  (GME) - Get Report to the stratosphere since Friday and roiled markets generally. Palantir stock has soared 48% in the past five days.

As for the agreement, “Palantir’s software will integrate raw data from a multitude of disparate sources into a representation of critical mining operations,” according to a Palantir statement. 

“Rio Tinto will be able to make decisions and take actions using a single source of truth that combines operational and transactional data. This data resource will be available, with the necessary security and privacy controls, to its front-line and office-based workers.”

Specifically, Palantir said, the move "builds on a number of successful data-integration projects explored last year across various business units."

These include "transforming borates into a digital business across the value chain; connecting people with data in Rio Tinto’s underground operations; and assisting the company with the safety and well-being of its employees during the covid-19 pandemic.”

Rio Tinto called the partnership "an important step in our digital transformation; enabling fast-paced, forward-looking decision making across our operations, leading to improved results in safety, cost and production,” Chief Information Officer Fay Cranmer said.

Rio Tinto recently traded at $78.28, down 0.5%.

Wall Street Lead
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer's Top Analyst on GME, American Airlines, Apple, Tesla, Stock Market Thursday

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook Oversight Board Overturns Four of Company's Five Rulings

Here's Why Shares of GameStop Are Losing Ground Friday
INVESTING

GameStop Resumes Wall Street's Wildest Ride Amid Robinhood Restrictions, Reddit-Fueled Rally

Stock Traders New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Dow Jumps 500 Points as Wall Street Rebounds From Steep Losses

Elon Musk Reveals What the Tesla Logo Really Means
INVESTING

Tesla Downshifts on Earnings Miss and Shrinking Margins

Global Markets Hit Hard; AMC Entertainment Sells Stake in Ad Unit -- ICYMI
INVESTING

AMC Raises More Cash Amid Reddit-Induced Share Price Surge

ServiceNow Jumps as Stock Is Added to the S&P 500, Replacing Celgene
INVESTING

ServiceNow Profit and Revenue Beat Estimates on Moves to Digital

GameStop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Soars Despite Restrictions by Robinhood, Other Platforms