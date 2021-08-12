TheStreet home
Protecting Your Portfolio With Cybersecurity Stocks- Real Money
Bulls Win With Palantir After Earnings - Now What?

Palantir stock is trading higher after earnings paving the way for bulls to regain control. What's the trade now?
Palantir  (PLTR) - Get Report stock finally was giving bulls the move they have been waiting for after a strong post-earnings rally.

Shares were up more than 13% in Thursday’s trading session.

The stock caught a boost in premarket trading after meeting earnings expectations. However, revenue of $376 million easily beat analysts’ expectations of $360 million.

This has not been a period where high-growth companies are being rewarded for good results. That’s true for growth stocks like Roku  (ROKU) - Get Report, but also for high-quality companies too like Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report.

But because Palantir provided a strong outlook, bulls apparently feel invigorated. It helps that shares are still well off the highs, down more than 40% from the year-to-date peak.

Now we’re seeing the stock hit one-month highs. Are more gains on the way?

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.

Trading Palantir Stock

Daily chart of Palantir stock.

In late June, shares topped out at $27.50, ultimately falling to about $21. This area has been notable throughout 2021 so it wasn’t too surprising that it again acted as support.

From there, shares began to trend higher slowly but surely riding uptrend support (blue line).

However, Palantir was struggling with its moving averages. Ahead of earnings it had reclaimed its 21-day moving average, but it was struggling with the others.

With Thursday’s jump, bulls are seeing the stock clear the 10-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Finally, we have some clarity with the stock.

Bulls now must see the 50-day and 200-day moving averages become support. Should Palantir dip from current levels I would consider this area a buying opportunity.

However, if the 50-day and 200-day moving averages fail as support Palantir could quickly become a “no-touch” in the short term.

On the upside, let’s see if the stock can revisit the $27.50 level. If it does bulls may look to the $30 to $31 area as a possible upside target zone.

It may take a while to get there, but at least for now the bulls are back in control. 

