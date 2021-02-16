TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Palantir Posts Surprise Fourth-Quarter Loss but Stronger Sales

Palantir Technologies posts a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss even as sales jump to both private businesses and governments.
Author:
Publish date:

Palantir Technologies  (PLTR) - Get Report on Tuesday posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss even as sales topped forecasts amid a host of government and private business contracts.  

Denver-based Palantir posted a net loss of $148.3 million, or 8 cents a share, vs. a loss of $159.3 million, or 29 cents a share, in the comparable year-earlier period. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting a loss of 3 cents a share.

The company said it incurred a loss from operations of $156.6 million, which included $241.8 million in stock-based compensation and $18.9 million in related employer payroll taxes. Excluding the adjustments, income from operations was $104.1 million.

Revenue was $322 million, up 40% from $229.3 million a year ago and ahead of analysts’ forecasts of $300 million. New contracts in the fourth quarter included Rio Tinto  (RIO) - Get Report, PG&E  (PCG) - Get Report, BP  (BP) - Get Report, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, the Food and Drug Administration and the U.K.’s National Hospital Service, or NHS.

Average revenue per customer was $7.9 million, up 41% year over year, while average revenue from the company’s top 20 customers was $33.2 million, up 34%. In the fourth quarter, Palantir said it signed 21 contracts each worth $5 million or more in total contract value, including 12 contracts each worth $10 million or more in total contract value.

For the first quarter of 2021, Palantir said it expects year-over-year revenue growth of 45%. It estimated fiscal 2021 year-over-year revenue growth of greater than 30%.

Shares of Palantir were up nearly 7% before the company’s earnings release after receiving a number of mentions on Reddit boards, including WallStreetBets. Following the results, the shares were down 6.77% at $29.75.

videoblocks-cryptocurrency-bitcoin-btc-bit-coins-rotates-in-blue-light-blockchain-technology-bitcoin-mining-concept-macro-shot-of-bitcoins_s_gjw4zmyf_1080__D
INVESTING

Bitcoin Tops $50,000 For The First Time Amid Renewed Digital Currency Surge

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Bitcoin $50,000, CVS, Texas Deep Freeze, Oil Prices - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

debt bills sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Should You Consolidate Debt? Understand the Pros and Cons First

Midday Update: Stocks Mixed as Healthcare Struggles, Tech Continues Gains
PERSONAL FINANCE

How to Fund Your HSA and 401(k)

15 toys sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Colleges With Unique or Highly Specialized Majors

Here Is How Snowstorms Can Give Your Portfolio a Boost
INVESTING

Oil Rises Above $60 as Winter Storm and Freeze Cripples Production

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Point To Record High Open As COVID Recovery Trade Roars; Bitcoin Tests $50,000

Starboard Takes Stake in CVS Health Corp.: Report
INVESTING

CVS Health Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Posts Solid 2021 Outlook