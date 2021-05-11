Palantir Slides After Earnings on Higher Compensation Costs

Palantir Technologies shares slide despite sales that beat analysts' forecasts as first-quarter stock compensation costs come in higher than expected.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report fell on Tuesday, dropping more than 10% in premarket trading, despite posting sales that beat analysts' forecasts and saying it sees stronger growth ahead amid an unexpected surge in stock compensation costs.

Denver-based Palantir posted a first-quarter loss of $123.5 million, or 7 cents a share, vs. a loss of $54.3 million, or 10 cents a share, in the comparable year-earlier period.

Investors zeroed in on stock compensation costs, which more than tripled during the quarter, contributing to the wider-than-expected loss. On an adjusted basis, Palantir said it earned 4 cents a share, matching analysts' forecasts.

Revenue jumped 49% to $341.2 million from $229.3 million a year ago and well ahead of analysts’ forecasts of $332.2 million. U.S. commercial revenue grew 72% year over year, while U.S. government revenue grew 83%, Palantir said.

Average revenue per customer grew to $8.1 million. In its fourth quarter report, the company said average revenue for 2020 came to $7.9 million. As of this past quarter, Palantir has 149 customers.

For the second quarter, Palantir said it expects revenue of $360 million, up 43% from year-earlier levels, and adjusted operating margin of 23%. For the full year, it expects adjusted free cash flow "in excess of $150 million" and annual revenue growth "... of 30% or greater for 2021 through 2025."

Palantir had shot out of the gate following its initial public offering last September, with the stock surging more than 166%. The shares stumbled in February after a lockup expiration period, when insiders were permitted to sell 20% of their shares in the direct-listing IPO, and the remaining 80% were opened up for trading.

Shares of Palantir were down 10.29% at $16.57 in premarket trading following the results. The stock ended the trading day Monday down 6.48% at $18.47. At Monday’s low, Palantir was still down almost 60% from its highs in late January.