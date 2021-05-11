TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Palantir Slides After Earnings on Higher Compensation Costs

Palantir Technologies shares slide despite sales that beat analysts' forecasts as first-quarter stock compensation costs come in higher than expected.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Palantir Technologies  (PLTR) - Get Report fell on Tuesday, dropping more than 10% in premarket trading, despite posting sales that beat analysts' forecasts and saying it sees stronger growth ahead amid an unexpected surge in stock compensation costs.

Denver-based Palantir posted a first-quarter loss of $123.5 million, or 7 cents a share, vs. a loss of $54.3 million, or 10 cents a share, in the comparable year-earlier period. 

Investors zeroed in on stock compensation costs, which more than tripled during the quarter, contributing to the wider-than-expected loss. On an adjusted basis, Palantir said it earned 4 cents a share, matching analysts' forecasts.

Revenue jumped 49% to $341.2 million from $229.3 million a year ago and well ahead of analysts’ forecasts of $332.2 million. U.S. commercial revenue grew 72% year over year, while U.S. government revenue grew 83%, Palantir said. 

Average revenue per customer grew to $8.1 million. In its fourth quarter report, the company said average revenue for 2020 came to $7.9 million. As of this past quarter, Palantir has 149 customers. 

For the second quarter, Palantir said it expects revenue of $360 million, up 43% from year-earlier levels, and adjusted operating margin of 23%. For the full year, it expects adjusted free cash flow "in excess of $150 million" and annual revenue growth "... of 30% or greater for 2021 through 2025."

Palantir had shot out of the gate following its initial public offering last September, with the stock surging more than 166%. The shares stumbled in February after a lockup expiration period, when insiders were permitted to sell 20% of their shares in the direct-listing IPO, and the remaining 80% were opened up for trading.

Shares of Palantir were down 10.29% at $16.57 in premarket trading following the results. The stock ended the trading day Monday down 6.48% at $18.47. At Monday’s low, Palantir was still down almost 60% from its highs in late January. 

Tesla Lead
MARKETS

Tesla, Palantir, ARK and Apple, Wynn - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow, Nasdaq Futures Tumble As Tech Rout Intensifies on Inflation Fears

Trade Desk Shares Jump on Earnings Beat, Increased Guidance
INVESTING

Trade Desk a Buy at Truist on Risk-Reward Balance

Virgin Galactic
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Dives on Flight Uncertainty and First-Quarter Loss

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Tesla, Palantir, Novavax, Virgin Galactic

Tesla Says Sorry To Chinese Buyers, Back-peddling On Its 'no Compromise' Attitude Towards 'unreasonable' Customer Grievances As Pressure Mounts On Social Media And State Press
INVESTING

Tesla Slides on Shanghai Expansion Halt Report, Slowing China Car Sales

pavini telehealth sh
INVESTING

Are Telehealth Stocks Still a Good Investment?

calculator sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

What Retirement Savers Need to Know About Capital Gains Tax Changes