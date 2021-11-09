Palantir Stock Off After Q3 Report, Guide for Strong Q4 Revenue

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Report dropped premarket Tuesday after the data-analytics company reported third-quarter results ahead of estimates while also forecasting strong revenue.

The Denver software company reported third-quarter earnings of 4 cents avshare as revenue rose 36% year over year to $392.2 million.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 4 cents a share on revenue of $392.1 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue growth of 40% to $418 million. Analysts are expecting revenue of $402 million in the fourth quarter.

Palantir also raised its outlook for adjusted free cash flow to more than $400 million for the year, up from in excess of $300 million.

Palantir shares at last check were 8.5% lower at $24.48. In late January the stock touched a 52-week high of $45.

Last month, Palantir stock skyrocketed after the company said that the U.S. Army awarded it an $823 million contract to deliver its intelligence data fabric and analytics foundation to modernize Army intelligence.

The company said in a statement that the Army’s program manager for intelligence systems and analytics selected it to progress to the next phase of the Army’s competitive $823 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract.

After collaborating with the Army on a successful “Test, Fix, Test” process, Palantir will support the Army as it proceeds through final testing and fielding.

Palantir will deploy the Palantir Gotham Platform to support Army intelligence users worldwide with a globally federated intelligence data fabric and analytics platform spanning multiple security classifications, the statement said.