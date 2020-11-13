TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Palantir Analysts Largely Positive on Earnings Report

Palantir has room for upside, driven by estimate revisions and multiple expansion, Jefferies said after the analytics-software maker's report.
Author:
Publish date:

Palantir Technologies  (PLTR) - Get Report analysts gave a largely positive reception to the data-analytics-software producer's third-quarter-earnings report, its first as a public company.

The Denver company, which focuses on the government and big companies, reported a net loss of 94 cents a share vs. a loss of 24 cents in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue of $289.4 million was up from $190.5 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates for net income of 2 cents a share on revenue of $279.4 million.

For the fourth quarter ,the company is guiding for revenue of $299 million to $301 million, up 30% to 31% from the year-earlier $229 million. The FactSet survey for Q4 indicates analysts are looking for an average of $296 million.

Palantir shares recently traded at $15, up 2.9%. They rose 53% since it began trading Sept. 30 through Thursday.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised his share-price target to $18 from $13, affirming his buy rating. 

Despite the stock’s recent surge, it has “room for further upside, driven by a combination of estimated revisions and more incremental multiple expansion,” he wrote in a commentary cited by Bloomberg.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Alex Zukin lifted his share-price target to $15 from $11 and kept his sector-support rating. 

He cited “a strong quarter highlighted by a nine-figure customer contract renewal and a number of eight-figure deals across government and commercial sectors,” Bloomberg reported.

To be sure, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss cut his rating to equal weight from overweight, though he boosted his share-price target to $15 from $13, reflecting recent market activity.

Palantir showed “a solid first quarter out of the gate,” he said, according to Bloomberg. But Weiss is concerned about valuation.

Tags
terms:
Software & ServicesEarnings
Dow Jones Lead
INVESTING

Dow Inc. Dips on Downgrade: What Wall Street's Saying

Dow Plunges, Nasdaq Slides as December Worsens, Bear Market Looms
MARKETS

Dow Trades Higher on Gains in Cisco and Disney

Unity Software Technologies Lead
INVESTING

Unity Software Jumps After Loss Widened, Revenue Beat

Mixed Outcomes for La Jolla Pharma Shock Drug Fuels Debate Over Sales Potential
INVESTING

Urovant Sciences Skyrockets After Sale to Largest Shareholder

cramer-today-thumb-1113-notext
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer Has a Covid-19 Message for Stock Market Bulls

Jim Cramer: Cisco Needs to Make an Acquisition With Its $68B in Cash
INVESTING

Cisco's Earnings Beat Prompts Analysts to Nudge Up Price Targets

Luxury Retailer Farfetch Denies It Will Rescue Barneys from Bankruptcy
INVESTING

Farfetch Surges on Earnings Beat, Analyst Upgrade

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Disney Shares Leap As Streaming Success Offsets Q3 Loss