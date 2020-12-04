PagerDuty, Cloudera: Five Top Stock Gainers for Friday

Star Peak Energy Transition, PagerDuty, Luminar, Sutro Biopharma and Cloudera are five top gainers for Friday.

Stocks were climbing Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 trading at record intraday highs.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Star Peak Energy Transition | Percentage Increase 49%

Star Peak Energy Transition STPK climbed after the special purpose acquisition company signed a merger agreement with Stem, an AI-driven clean energy storage systems company. The combined company will be named Stem and remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker STEM.

2. PagerDuty | Percentage Increase 23%

PagerDuty (PD) - Get Report surged after the digital operations company posted better-than-expected third-quarter results and analysts responded by raising their price targets. J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty raised his target to $45 from $31 a share, while Truist analyst Joel Fishbein raised his target to $30 from $20.

3. Luminar Technologies | Percentage Increase 41%

Luminar Technologies LAZR jumped after the developer of lidar for autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems merged with special purpose acquisition company Gores Metropoulos. The combined company began trading on Nasdaq on Thursday.

4. Sutro Biopharma | Percentage Increase 33%

Sutro Biopharma (STRO) - Get Report rose after the drugmaker reported encouraging interim data about its ovarian cancer treatment, STRO-002.

5. Cloudera | Percentage Increase 9%

Cloudera (CLDR) - Get Report shares were trading higher after the data-management company reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results and lifted its share-buyback plan by $500 million. Revenue came in at $217.9 million against $198.3 million.