PagerDuty, Cloudera: Five Top Stock Gainers for Friday
Stocks were climbing Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 trading at record intraday highs.
Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:
1. Star Peak Energy Transition | Percentage Increase 49%
Star Peak Energy Transition STPK climbed after the special purpose acquisition company signed a merger agreement with Stem, an AI-driven clean energy storage systems company. The combined company will be named Stem and remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker STEM.
2. PagerDuty | Percentage Increase 23%
PagerDuty (PD) - Get Report surged after the digital operations company posted better-than-expected third-quarter results and analysts responded by raising their price targets. J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty raised his target to $45 from $31 a share, while Truist analyst Joel Fishbein raised his target to $30 from $20.
3. Luminar Technologies | Percentage Increase 41%
Luminar Technologies LAZR jumped after the developer of lidar for autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems merged with special purpose acquisition company Gores Metropoulos. The combined company began trading on Nasdaq on Thursday.
4. Sutro Biopharma | Percentage Increase 33%
Sutro Biopharma (STRO) - Get Report rose after the drugmaker reported encouraging interim data about its ovarian cancer treatment, STRO-002.
5. Cloudera | Percentage Increase 9%
Cloudera (CLDR) - Get Report shares were trading higher after the data-management company reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results and lifted its share-buyback plan by $500 million. Revenue came in at $217.9 million against $198.3 million.