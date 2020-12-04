TheStreet
PagerDuty, Cloudera: Five Top Stock Gainers for Friday

Star Peak Energy Transition, PagerDuty, Luminar, Sutro Biopharma and Cloudera are five top gainers for Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were climbing Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 trading at record intraday highs.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Star Peak Energy Transition | Percentage Increase 49%

Star Peak Energy Transition STPK climbed after the special purpose acquisition company signed a merger agreement with Stem, an AI-driven clean energy storage systems company. The combined company will be named Stem and remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker STEM.

2. PagerDuty | Percentage Increase 23%

PagerDuty  (PD) - Get Report surged after the digital operations company posted better-than-expected third-quarter results and analysts responded by raising their price targets. J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty raised his target to $45 from $31 a share, while Truist analyst Joel Fishbein raised his target to $30 from $20.

3. Luminar Technologies | Percentage Increase 41%

Luminar Technologies LAZR jumped after the developer of lidar for autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems merged with special purpose acquisition company Gores Metropoulos. The combined company began trading on Nasdaq on Thursday.

4. Sutro Biopharma | Percentage Increase 33%

Sutro Biopharma  (STRO) - Get Report rose after the drugmaker reported encouraging interim data about its ovarian cancer treatment, STRO-002.

5. Cloudera | Percentage Increase 9%

Cloudera  (CLDR) - Get Report shares were trading higher after the data-management company reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results and lifted its share-buyback plan by $500 million. Revenue came in at $217.9 million against $198.3 million.

