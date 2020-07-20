Oxford University - AstraZeneca Study Publish Positive Coronavirus Vaccine Data in Lancet Study

Oxford University, along with AztraZeneca, said their phase 1/phase 2 study of a coronavirus vaccine showed a promising immune response in the more than 1,000 patients involved in the trials.

Oxford University, along with Britain's AstraZeneca pcl (AZN) - Get Report published promising data from an early stage trial of a key coronavirus vaccine study Monday in London.

The details, published in the U.K. medical journal The Lancet, showed what the two groups described as humoral and cellular immune responses in human trial, with an acceptable safety profile. The study also showed 'potent' cellular and humoral immunogenicity in all 1,077 participants in the Phase 1/Phase II study.

'The interim Phase I/II data for our coronavirus vaccine shows that the vaccine did not lead to any unexpected reactions and had a similar safety profile to previous vaccines of this type," said Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial at Oxford University and co-author of the trial. "The immune responses observed following vaccination are in line with what we expect will be associated with protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, although we must continue with our rigorous clinical trial programme to confirm this."

"We saw the strongest immune response in participants who received two doses of the vaccine, indicating that this might be a good strategy for vaccination,' he added.

AstraZeneca shares hit an all-time high in London trading earlier Monday after rising 5.9%. The group's U.S.-listed shares, meanwhile, jumped 0.75% in early trading on the NYSE to change hands at $61.35 each.

Rival Pfizer shares were also on the move Monday, rising 2.1% on the NYSE to $37.00 per share, after after the drugmaker reached a deal to sell 30 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine to the British government.

Pfizer, which is working on two candidates from its BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine program in collaboration with Germany's BioNTech Inc. BNTX, will supply 30 million doses -- at an undisclosed price -- once its approved by regulators. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, however, said Monday that it would be an 'exaggeration" to suggest that a vaccine would be available by "this year or next ... We're not there yet".

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) - Get Report shares, meanwhile, slumped 15.3% before being suspended from trading due to extreme volatility on the Nasdaq. Moderna said last week that its proposed coronavirus vaccine candidate, induced antibody reactions in all 45 patient participants, with no serious side-effects, following two injections spanning a four week period.

The results open the door to a larger study of some 30,000 patients, set to being on July 27.