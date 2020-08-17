Overstock, Rackspace, Nvidia: Midday Tech Stock Movers

Stocks were mixed on Monday, with gains led by tech as investors digested recent earnings and news.

Stocks were in mixed territory on Monday amid a continuing stalemate on a COVID-19 relief package and U.S.-China trade tensions, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged higher. Here are some of the top tech movers on Monday, August 17.

Overstock

Shares of Overstock (OSTK) - Get Report skyrocketed 22% to $113.59 after Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith initiated coverage of the e-commerce firm with an Overweight rating and $140 price target, citing "seismic forces at work that have dramatically improved the sales and profitability outlook" for Overstock. The business underwent a management change last year and refocused on home furnishings. Shares have increased more than 1,500% year to date.

Rackspace

Shares of the cloud computing firm Rackspace (RXT) - Get Report rose 14.5% to $19.00 per share after Reuters reported that Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is negotiating to take a minority stake in the company, with a potential deal emerging in the coming weeks.

Nvidia

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report were up 6.5% to $492.46 after Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland boosted his price target for Nvidia from $450 to $540 per share, an analyst high, writing that the September launch of its Ampere gaming GPUs will lift its outlook. Several other analysts also raised their price targets on Nvidia ahead of its second-quarter earnings, which are slated to be released on Wednesday, August 19.

Baidu

Shares of Chinese Internet giant Baidu (BIDU) - Get Report recovered from last week's selloff, rising 6.5% to $124.25 on Monday. Last week, iQiyi (IQ) - Get Report, a Baidu subsidiary focused on online entertainment, disclosed a SEC investigation tied to fraud allegations raised by a short-seller. Shares of both tanked following the news.

Agora

Shares of Agora (API) , an API platform geared towards real-time engagement, rose 6% to $40.50 ahead of its earnings report later today. For the quarter ending in June, analysts polled in FactSet are expecting a loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $27.3 million.