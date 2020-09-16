Overstock Initiated Outperform at Credit Suisse and Wedbush

Two more analysts are bullish on Overstock.com as e-commerce continues to grow.

Analysts at Credit Suisse and Wedbush on Wednesday initiated coverage of Overstock.com (OSTK) - Get Report with outperform ratings, Wall Street's second and third bullish starts to coverage of the online retailer this week.

Shares of the Midvale, Utah, company at last check were 4.4% higher at $76.52.

Credit Suisse analyst Seth Sigman kicked off coverage of Overstock.com with a share-price target of $91.

The company "has an opportunity to reverse years of underperformance, and capitalize on home furnishing’s strong online growth, as we started to see late in 2019 and into 2020," Sigman told clients in a note.

Sigman said he saw "upside potential in the near term (third quarter/fourth quarter) based on positive internal momentum and favorable external drivers, with positive long-term implications from this growth and incremental customer engagement."

Overall, Sigman said the company's stock "offers unique relative value and profitability within the broader e-commerce/retail spectrum."

In addition, Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian placed a $92 price target on Overstock.com.

Arounian said that he saw multiple catalysts, on the macro and micro level, that could drive continued upside to estimates of revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

The analyst said he expected the accelerating shift to e-commerce from brick-and-mortar retail will remain strong in the second half of 2020, 2021, and beyond.

That's because consumers had started changing their habits before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, and that change has only strengthened in the six months since then, the analyst said.

On Monday, Needham analyst Rick Patel initiated coverage of Overstock.com with a buy rating and a $96 price target, saying the company has benefited from a more focused strategy and a "secular shift" toward e-commerce.