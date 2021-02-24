TheStreet
Overstock Drops Even After Earnings Exceed Estimates

Overstock traded lower even after the online retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.
Overstock  (OSTK) - Get Report dropped on Wednesday even after the online surplus-goods retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Shares of the Salt Lake City company at last check gave up 16% to $74.10.

Overstock earned 26 cents a share, swinging from a loss of 73 cents in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose 84% to $684 million from $370.8 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP earnings of 23 cents a share on revenue of $670 million. 

"The operational improvements we began making at the end of 2019 enabled us to benefit from this unprecedented environment," Overstock Chief Executive Jonathan Johnson said in a statement.

"We doubled new customers, driving significant revenue growth. We improved margins and delivered profitability," he added.

E-commerce in general advanced strongly during the pandemic, which kept consumers at home and devastated the brick-and-mortar retailers.

Overstock's free cash flow, an adjusted number, was $177.3 million at the end of 2020.

"Our strong growth momentum persisted in the fourth quarter," said  Johnson. "Net revenue grew by 84%, new customer growth nearly doubled, and repeat purchase behavior trended higher year over year."

"Our mantra in 2021 is sustainable, profitable, market share growth. I am confident we will achieve it," said Johnson. 

Earlier this month, Overstock shares climbed after tZero, a subsidiary of the online retailer's Medici Ventures, signed a technology-integration agreement with Vertalo, a digital transfer agent. Following the integration, Vertalo’s technology will be interoperable with tZero’s technology stack.

And last month Overstock agreed to a partnership under which Pelion Venture Partners, the Salt Lake City early-stage venture-capital firm, would oversee Medici Ventures' blockchain assets.

