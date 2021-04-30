TheStreet
5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Overstock, Aon, Cryolife

Overstock.com, Aon, Cryolife, AstraZeneca, Cryolife and Mesoblast are five stock gainers for Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were dropping Friday as Wall Street weighed a series of earnings disappointments.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Friday:

1. Overstock.com | Increase 7%

Overstock.com  (OSTK) - Get Report was climbing after the online retailer beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations. 

Revenue skyrocketed 94% to $659.9 million. Active customers rose 92% to 9.9 million, while orders delivered increased 66% to 3.6 million.

2. Aon | Increase 5.7%

Shares of Aon  (AON) - Get Report were rising after the insurance broker posted better-than expected first-quarter results. 

Total revenue increased 10% to $3.5 billion, the company said, and adjusted earnings rose 16% to $4.28 a share. Last year, Aon agreed to buy Willis Towers Watson  (WLTW) - Get Report for almost $30 billion.

3. Cryolife | Increase 16.1%

Cryolife  (CRY) - Get Report surged after the cardiac and vascular surgery company beat analysts' first-quarter expectations. 

Revenue increased 7% to $71.1 million, while the company reported a net loss of 3 cents a share, compared with a loss of 8 cents a share a year ago. Non-GAAP net income was $1.4 million, or 3 cents a share.

4. AstraZeneca | Increase 4.3%

Shares of AstraZeneca  (AZN) - Get Report rose after the pharmaceutical company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Revenue rose 15% to $7.32 billion. 

The company’s COVID-19 vaccine added $275 million to revenue from delivery of 68 million doses in several countries. 

Jim Cramer on Amazon, Twitter, Chevron, Exxon, MicroVision

5. Mesoblast | Increase 11.5%

Mesoblast  (MESO) - Get Report jumped after the Australian pharmaceutical company reported encouraging trial results that found remestemcel-L reduced mortality in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients aged below 65 years old by 75% and increased days alive off mechanical ventilation when combined with dexamethasone.

 

