Jim Cramer's Eye Is on Oil Into the July 4 Holiday
Overseas Shipholding Gets Buyout Bid From Saltchuk

Saltchuk Holdings told the SEC that it proposed to buy the Overseas Shipholding Group shares it doesn't own for $3 each.
Overseas Shipholding Group  (OSG) - Get Report shares jumped on Friday after Saltchuk Holdings told the SEC that it had proposed to buy the OSG shares it doesn't already own for $3 each.

As of June 29, Saltchuk beneficially owned 15.2 million, or 17.5%, of OSG's shares outstanding, Saltchuk said in its Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

That $3-a-share bid reflects a premium of 43% to OSG's closing price of $2.10 on June 29. OSG stock recently traded at $2.83, up 35%.

“We believe Saltchuk would be an ideal long-term home for the company,” Saltchuk said.

“By its nature, shipping has multidecade investment cycles and shorter-term economic cycles, both of which are better supported by a privately held family business versus being traded in the public markets,” Saltchuk said.

"We believe culturally that OSG is a great fit with Saltchuk, that our values are aligned, and that our reputation can assure you, as the board, that we will support and welcome OSG’s 715 employees into the Saltchuk organization."

Saltchuk said it would fund the deal with equity capital from Saltchuk, minority capital provided by third parties, and a refinancing of the company’s debt obligations.

In other buyout news this week, Etsy  (ETSY) - Get Report said it would buy Brazil’s Elo7, a marketplace for handmade items, for $217 million cash.

“Elo7 is expected to provide Etsy with a local brand in the fast-growing Latin American market, where e-commerce penetration is less than 10%. And Brazil is the largest e-commerce market,” the Brooklyn, N.Y., company said.

Last month, Etsy agreed to buy youth-focused clothing marketplace Depop for around $1.63 billion.

