TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Otis Worldwide Stands Out to Jim Cramer on Busy Market Monday
Otis Worldwide Stands Out to Jim Cramer on Busy Market Monday
Publish date:

Otis Worldwide Raises Earnings Guidance After Strong Quarterly Results

Otis Worldwide raises its earnings and sales guidance for 2021.
Author:

Otis Worldwide  (OTIS) - Get Report raised its earnings guidance for 2021 as the elevator/escalator maker reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

The guidance and earnings news failed to lift the stock. It recently traded at $86.98, down 2%, likely suffering from profit-taking. Still, it has surged 35% over the past six months.

Otis raised its estimate for 2021 adjusted profit to a range of $2.89 to $2.93 a share from $2.78 to $2.84. The company boosted its sales forecast to a range of $14.1 billion to $14.2 billion, topping the FactSet analyst consensus of $13.9 billion.

For the second quarter, revenue climbed 22.2% to $3.70 billion from $3.03 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.45 billion.

TST Recommends

Service sales advanced 13.8% to $1.97 billion, above analysts’ consensus of $1.92 billion.

Net income rose to $326 million, or 76 cents a share, from $224 million, or 52 cents a share last year. Adjusted earnings per share rose to 79 cents from 56 cents. The latest figure exceed analysts’ prediction of 71 cents.

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Lower as Wall Street Readies for Earnings From U.S. Tech Giants

TAL Education Lead
INVESTING

TAL Education Extends Sharp Losses on China Private Tutoring Crackdown

Hasbro: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING

Hasbro Surges on Earnings Beat: Wizards, Entertainment Sales Leap

Lucid Air sedan Lead
INVESTING

Lucid Motors Rises In Nasdaq Debut, Putting Valuation at Around $24 Billion

Abeona Therapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Abeona Reports Positive Data for Sanfilippo Syndrome Treatment

Philip Morris Lead
INVESTING

Philip Morris International CEO Vows to Stop Selling Cigarettes in the U.K.

Tesla Hiring Team Of Software Engineers To Develop Car Video Games Based At Its Upcoming Gigafactory In Texas
INVESTING

Tesla Earnings Preview: Berlin Buildout, Bitcoin, Profit Margins in Focus

Lockheed In Helium-Fueled Airship Venture
INVESTING

Lockheed Martin Narrowly Misses Earnings Forecast; F-35 Sales Jump