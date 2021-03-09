TheStreet
Oshkosh's Huge Deal to Supply USPS Gets More Congressional Scrutiny

Oshkosh received pushback from House Democrats who are investigating the deal and stock trades around the time it was announced.
Truck maker Oshkosh's  (OSK) - Get Report huge deal to supply the U.S. Postal Service with delivery trucks is facing increased scrutiny from House Democrats, leading to a jump in the share price of electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group  (WKHS) - Get Report, which lost out on the contract last month.

Congressman Tim Ryan urged the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate "what might be unusual trading" of Oshkosh's stock that took place 24 hours before the USPS deal, which could be worth as much as $6 billion, was announced, in a letter sent Monday. 

Ryan specifically took issue with an over $54-million purchase of Oshkosh stock made 20 hours before Postmaster General Louis DeJoy publicly announced the contract in front of a House panel on Feb. 23. 

Separately, Democrats introduced a bill that calls on the Biden Administration to halt the deal between Oshkosh and the USPS pending an investigation. 

Workhorse placed a bid to replace delivery trucks for the Postal Service with an all-electric fleet that was beaten by Oshkosh's bid, despite Oshkosh's fleet being mostly gasoline-powered. 

On Monday, a group of 17 House Democrats also introduced legislation to provide $6 billion to the USPS to buy tens of thousands of electric delivery vehicles. 

The bill would require at least 75% of the new fleet to be electric or zero-emission vehicles. Workhorse shares rose 5.4% to $16.34 per share on the news despite the fact that the bill does not specify that the money has to go to Workhorse. 

Meanwhile, Oshkosh shares fell 1.1% to $111.27 on Tuesday. 

"We welcome and are interested in any support from Congress that advances the goal of a Postal Service vehicle fleet with zero emissions, and the necessary infrastructure required to operate it,” the USPS said on Monday. “With the right level of support, the majority of the Postal Service’s fleet can be electric by the end of the decade.”

