Regeneron Is the Stock to Watch on Booster Reports: Jim Cramer
Organon Jumps on Profit Beat in First Post-Spinoff Report

Women's-health-care company Organon beats analysts' profit estimate in first report since it spun out of Merck in June.
Shares of Organon  (OGN) - Get Report, which spun out of Merck  (MRK) - Get Report in early June, rose on Thursday after the women's-health-care company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. 

The Jersey City, N.J., company's board also declared an initial dividend of 28 cents a share, payable Sept. 13 to holders of record Aug. 23. 

Organon reported second-quarter earnings of $1.72 a share on revenue of $1.59 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.41 a share on revenue of $1.6 billion, according to Bloomberg. 

The company aims to identify opportunities "to help address some of the most important unmet needs in women’s health," Chief Executive Kevin Ali said in a statement. 

At last check shares of Organon jumped 11% to $33.30. 

For the full year, the company expects revenue between $6.1 billion and $6.4 billion. That brackets analyst expectations for $6.23 billion. 

"Looking beyond 2021, we remain confident in our ability to organically grow revenue in the low- to mid-single-digit range, as LOE risk will largely be behind us and women’s health and biosimilars are positioned to deliver double-digit growth," Ali said. 

The company's women's health segment saw revenue climb 19% from a year earlier to $417 million, driven by the company's etonogestrel birth-control implant, sold under the brand name Nexplanon. 

The company reported an adjusted gross margin of 65.5%, narrower than the adjusted 71.2% margin the company reported a year earlier. 

The company had $730 million in cash on hand and debt of $9.34 billion at the end of the quarter. 

