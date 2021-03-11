TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Premarket Movers Thursday - Organigram, Vir Biotech, Roblox, Bumble

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Thursday include Organigram, Roblox, Oracle, AMC, Vir Biotech and Bumble.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures rose Thursday as a weaker-than-expected report on U.S. inflation calmed worries that price pressures could boost interest rates.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Organigram OGI | Up 39.5%

Shares of Organigram  (OGI) - Get Report jumped in premarket trading after the Canadian cannabis producer received a C$221 million ($175.7 million) strategic investment from a subsidiary of British American Tobacco  (BTI) - Get Report.

The companies said in a statement that they have entered into a “Product Development Collaboration Agreement” that includes establishing a "Center of Excellence" focused on developing next-generation cannabis products, with an initial focus on CBD.

2. Vir Biotechnology VIR | Up 53.8%

Shares of Vir Biotech  (VIR) - Get Report spiked early Thursday after the company said its experimental COVID-19 treatment, being developed with Britain's pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline  (GSK) - Get Report, significantly reduced hospitalizations and death in high-risk adults.

The company plans to seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for the antibody therapy after interim data from a study showed 85% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among coronavirus patients.

3. Roblox RBLX | Up 11%

Shares of gaming company Roblox  (RBLX) - Get Report were rising in premarket trading Thursday after ARK Invest's Cathie Wood reportedly bought more than 500,000 shares of the videogame developer that surged 54% in its trading debut on Wednesday.

Roblox closed Wednesday at $69.50 a share, above the reference price of $45 set by the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock's first trade as a public company was $64.50. Based on that, Roblox was valued at about $42 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

4. Oracle ORCL | Down 5.2%

Shares of Oracle  (ORCL) - Get Report dropped in premarket trading a day after the enterprise software maker reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings but shared weak earnings guidance for the next quarter.

For the fiscal third quarter, Oracle reported net income of $5.02 billion, or $1.68 a share, compared with $2.57 billion, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose to $10.09 billion from $9.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.

5. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 7%

Shares of AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report were rising in premarket trading after the world's largest movie-theater chain posted a fiscal fourth-quarter loss narrower than estimates and said it was optimistic about getting to the "other side of this pandemic."

6. Bumble BMBL | Up 10.1%

Shares of Bumble  (BMBL) - Get Report rose Thursday morning after the dating app reported higher-than-expected revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter and offered an upbeat revenue forecast for the full year.

Bumble said paying customers rose 32.5% from the same period a year earlier.

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocks
Aveo Pharmaceuticals Lead
INVESTING

Aveo Pares Gains After Winning FDA Approval for Cancer Treatment

AMC Lead
INVESTING

AMC Entertainment Gains On Narrower Q4 Loss, Post-Pandemic Reopening

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Extends Slide as Oppenheimer Lowers Rating to 'Perform'

More than 210 Chinese firms with a combined market capitalisation of about US$2.2 trillion were listed on major US stock exchanges as of October. Photo: AFP
VIDEO

LIVE: Kenny Polcari on Cathie Wood, Stimulus, Stocks Thursday

Trading Stock Options Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Extend Rally, Nasdaq Surges as Tech Gains

Costco Lead
INVESTING

Costco Jumps on Well Fargo 'Overweight' Upgrade, Jim Cramer Support

Bumble App Lead
INVESTING

Bumble Rises as Analysts Lift Targets After Earnings Report

JD.com sign celebrates the e-commerce giant's secondary listing in Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
INVESTING

JD.com Rises on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat