Organigram Gets $175 Million Investment From BAT Unit

Canadian cannabis producer Organigram Holding (OGI) - Get Report on Thursday said it received a C$221 million ($175.7 million) strategic investment from a subsidiary of British American Tobacco (BTI) - Get Report.

Under terms of the deal, BAT will pay C$3.792 a share for 58.3 million shares of Organigram, adding up to a 19.9% stake in the company. The agreed-upon price is based on a five-day volume-weighted average price through March 9 on the TSX exchange.

The price represents a roughly 4.6% premium to Organigram’s closing price on March 10. BMO Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial adviser to Organigram.

The companies said in a statement that they have entered into a “Product Development Collaboration Agreement” that includes establishing a "Center of Excellence" focused on developing next-generation cannabis products, with an initial focus on CBD.

The Center of Excellence will be located at Organigram’s indoor facility in Moncton, New Brunswick, which holds the Health Canada licenses required to conduct research and development activities with cannabis products.

Both companies will contribute scientists, researchers, and product developers to the Center of Excellence which will be governed and supervised by a steering committee consisting of an equal number of senior members from both companies.

"This is a tremendous milestone in the evolution of Organigram. It is instrumental in advancing our commitment to offering consumers innovative cannabis products and to furthering our long-term international strategy," Organigram CEO Greg Engel said in the statement.

Upon closing, Organigram will have pro-forma cash and short-term investments of approximately C$296 million.

Shares of Organigram ended the trading day Wednesday down 8.12% at C$3.62 in Toronto.