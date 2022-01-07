Oreo's Blockbuster Idea: Bring Back the Cakester at the Last Store

Oreo discontinued the Cakester cookies in 2007, but now they're back -- and they're on the shelves of the last Blockbuster in the world.

Have a hankering for snacks and mid-aughts nostalgia? Well, Oreo cookies have you covered.

Oreo is reviving its Cakesters, which features a smooth cream filling sandwiched between two soft chocolate snack cakes. The reintroduction comes more than a decade after Mondelez's (MDLZ) - Get Mondelez International, Inc. Class A Report Nabisco discontinued the product in 2007.

But reviving the chocolate treat isn't enough for Nabisco. To get the public hyped for the product, Oreo is taking over the last Blockbuster in America, located in Bend, Ore. Blockbuster will have the snacks on its shelves for the promo run.

"We hope the Blockbuster takeover will playfully bring store-goers back to 2007, when Cakesters first launched, and the soft-baked snacks became a fan favorite," Justin Parnell, vice president of marketing for Oreo, said in a statement.

For those who don't know what Blockbuster is (or was, depending on your perspective): People used to have to actually leave their homes and go to what were known as video stores to rent films and video games.

Blockbuster was ubiquitous among the video stores. At its peak in the late 1990s, more than 9,000 Blockbuster stores operated in the U.S. alone. The company employed more than 84,000 people worldwide.

And then Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report arrived and sank the battleship Video Store.

"Being the last-standing Blockbuster, we are rooted in nostalgia," said Sandi Harding, the store manager of the last Blockbuster.