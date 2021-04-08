5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Orbcomm, Blink Charging

Orbcomm, Rice Acquisition, Blink Charging, Piedmont Lithium and HubSpot are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were higher Thursday and the S&P 500 set a record intraday high after the Federal Reserve indicated it wasn't close to ending its accommodative policy.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:

1. Orbcomm | Percentage Increase Over 52.1%

Shares of Orbcomm (ORBC) - Get Report surged after the wireless-messaging-services company agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm GI Partners for $11.50 a share cash.

The enterprise value of the deal including debt is about $1.1 billion.

2. Rice Acquisition | Percentage Increase Over 40.4%

Rice Acquisition (RICE) - Get Report soared after the special purpose acquisition company announced it was combining Aria Energy and Archaea Energy and taking them public in a $1.15 billion SPAC merger.

That will make the combined company into a leading renewable natural gas platform.

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Cramer on Tesla, NIO and Plug Power

3. Blink Charging | Percentage Increase Over 11.2%

Blink Charging (BLNK) - Get Report climbed after the electric-vehicle-charging-equipment company said it would deploy 42 charging ports at 10 Four Brothers Pizza Inn locations across New York state.

Reuters, meanwhile, reported that the Biden administration's plan to boost electrical vehicles includes 500,000 new charging stations.

4. Piedmont Lithium | Percentage Increase Over 10%

Shares of Piedmont Lithium (PLL) - Get Report advanced after the Australian lithium mining company said it had raised its lithium resources by 40%.

The company updated its global mineral resource estimate to 39.2 metric tonnes of lithium at an average grade of 1.09%.

5. HubSpot | Percentage Increase Over 5.8%

HubSpot (HUBS) - Get Report rose after Bank of America analyst Brad Sills reinitiated coverage of the customer relationship management platform with a buy rating and $600 price target.

Sills is positive on the company addressing a large market of marketing, sales, service, and CMS, with a total addressable market of more $86.7 billion.