Skip to main content
How to Use Technical Analysis, the Fed to Predict End of Bear Market
How to Use Technical Analysis, the Fed to Predict End of Bear Market

Here's Oracle's Must-Hold Support Level After Mixed Earnings Report

Oracle stock is wavering following a mixed earnings report. Here's the level it has to hold going forward.

Oracle  (ORCL)  stock traded higher Monday night and this morning before the open after the software stalwart reported fiscal-first-quarter earnings.

Those premarket gains have turned mixed. Oracle stock opened lower on Tuesday, turned positive and traded as high as 3% at one point. It's now down almost 1% in the session. 

The market is under pressure due to a hotter-than-expected inflation reading, while Oracle stock is trying to rally following a mostly solid quarterly result.

The company reported in-line revenue results and a miss on earnings estimates. (It would have been a beat if not for currency headwinds due to Oracle’s acquisition of Cerner.) But the company’s revenue outlook for the second quarter helped reduce investors’ concern.

The technicals were mixed for Oracle stock ahead of the report, so let’s outline the key levels now that the news is out of the way.

Trading Oracle Stock on Earnings

Daily chart of Oracle stock.

Daily chart of Oracle stock.

Today’s mixed price action doesn’t do much to provide clarity to the charts. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Oracle stock made an impressive move from negative territory to positive territory on a day where the selling pressure is heavy.

But the stock didn’t quite make its way to $80, and in the process, it was rejected by the 200-day moving average.

While Oracle is holding up above its short-term moving averages, the $73.50 to $75 zone should be the main focus for the bulls. In this area we find the 50-day moving average and uptrend support (blue line).

These measures have been notable over the past few weeks, but the $73.50 level has been critical. This area has been notable support (in combination with the 50-day and uptrend support), and if it fails, we could be looking at significant selling pressure.

There are a lot of levels to take note of below $73.50, but a move below $69 could very well put the 200-week moving average and possibly the 2022 low at $63.76 in play.

On the upside, $80 and the 200-day moving average are resistance until proven otherwise. 

A close above this area opens the door to the key $85 area. This level has been support and resistance over the months and happens to be the 50% retracement of the 52-week range. 

Retirement Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE

U.S. Ranks as Only the 18th Best Country for Retirement

By Dan Weil
McDonald's Drive-Through Lead
INVESTING
MCDYUMQSR

McDonald’s Menu Brings Back a Fan Favorite

By Daniel Kline
THUMB Recession vs. Inflation JS
MARKETS
^DJI^IN^COMPX

August Inflation Shock: Core Prices Rise, Knocking Back Peak CPI Bets; Stocks Slump

By Martin Baccardax
A Nasty Traffic Jam Can Have a Nasty Effect on Your Investment Returns
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAFGM

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

By Luc Olinga
Mirror Peloton Lead
MARKETS
PTON

Peloton Stock Slides As Co-Founders Depart Amid Turnaround Effort

By Martin Baccardax
starbucks drive thru sh
MARKETS
SBUX

Starbucks Stock Active Ahead of New CEO Narasimhan's First Investor Day

By Martin Baccardax
Cerner Oracle Lead
MARKETS
ORCLCERN

Oracle Stock Holds Firm As Cerner Lifts Q1 Cloud Sales, Adds To Solid 2023 Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
Kansas City Southern Railway Lead
INVESTING
CSXUNPBRK.A

A Potential Railway Strike Is Already Slamming the Economy

By M. Corey Goldman