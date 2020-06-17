Oracle Shares Slide After Q4 Sales Miss Wall Street Forecasts As Customers Delay Software Orders

Oracle CEO Safra Catz said she has a "high level of confidence" that revenues will accelerate "as we move on past COVID-19" heading into the group's new financial year.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) - Get Report shares slipped lower Wednesday after it posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter sales as companies shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic delayed new orders from the cloud-focused software group.

Oracle said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in May, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, were pegged at $1.20 per share, five cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast, but group revenues fell 6% from last year to $10.4 billion and missed analysts' estimates.

Looking into the coming fiscal year, Oracle said it sees non-GAAP earnings growth of between 5% and 9%, or 85 cents to 89 cents per share on a constant currency basis, for the first quarter.

"I'd like to restate what I said on our Q2 and Q3 earnings call, which was that our business is expanding and our revenue is accelerating and our relationships with customers is broadening," CEO Safra Catz told investors on a conference call late Tuesday. "But for the timing of the pandemic, we had every reason to believe that this momentum would have carried forward to Q4 and though delayed by a few months, we believe the pandemic has actually focused customers more clearly on the need for the modern technology, which are uniquely at the core of Oracle's offerings."

Oracle shares were marked 3.3% lower in pre-market trading Wednesday to indicate an opening bell price of $52.80 each, a move that would bump the stock into negative territory for the year.

"Oracle results were consistent with our view that on-premise, big ticket spend would suffer during a downturn," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman, who carries a market perform rating with a $57 price target on the stock.

"Management’s narrative is that underlying trends are more favorable than reported results, though we believe management has a mixed track record on predicting improving results," he added. "Nevertheless, our bias remains positive based on the potential of Autonomous DB and cloud ERP, though we stay Market Perform until there's more evidence of adoption."