Oracle Shares Hit Record High as Trump Nears TikTok Sale Decision

President Donald Trump touted Oracle chairman Larry Ellison as a 'terrific' guy Tuesday, telling reporters he as 'very close' to reaching a deal with TikTok's China-based owner ByteDance.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) - Get Report shares look set to open at an all-time high Wednesday after President Donald Trump appeared to endorse the cloud software group's pursuit of the U.S. operations of video sharing app TikTok.

Trump told reporters in Washington Tuesday that Oracle's billionaire founder and chairman, Larry Ellison, was a 'terrific guy' while adding that he and his White House staff were 'very close to a deal' that would keep TikTok operating in its second-largest market while addressing national security concerns linked to its China-based owner, ByteDance.

The current proposal, which is being reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which is lead by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, would reportedly see Oracle taking an investment in ByteDance's global operations, while serving as the 'trusted technology provider" for its U.S. business.

ByteDance would retain control of its China-based business under terms of the deal, according to multiple media reports, while pledging to create around 20,000 new U.S. jobs through its partnership with Oracle.

"Oracle confirms Secretary Mnuchin's statement that it is part of the proposal submitted by ByteDance to the Treasury Department over the weekend in which Oracle will serve as the trusted technology provider," the company said in a statement on Monday. "Oracle has a 40-year track record providing secure, highly performant technology solutions."

Oracle shares extended gains in pre-market trading Wednesday, rising 2.43% to indicate an opening bell price of $62.42 each, an all-time high that would peg the stock's year-to-date advance to around 18%.

ByteDance was ordered to sell the U.S. operations of TikTok, which could be valued anywhere between $30 billion and $50 billion, by President Trump last month amid concerns that the China-based group, and its data collection methods, posed significant risks" to personal data and digital security.

Trump has said the app , which has been downloaded over 175 million times in the United States alone and has 1 billion global users, will be banned in the U.S. if it's not sold by an extended deadline of September 20.

"While the full rationale for Oracle’s bid is unclear, we believe it will look to leverage its current database product suite and growing status as a Cloud provider, to host TikTok data in its data centers," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman in a recent client note.

"We believe this will help meaningfully expand Oracle’s Cloud business. In terms of complete ownership, we question why a large enterprise software company such as Oracle would look to enter the social media realm," he added. "Hence, we think a partnership is a better fit than complete ownership."